Pratyush Raj



CHANDIGARH: On December 19, 2016, the image of a young captain asleep with the junior men's hockey World Cup trophy in his embrace touched the nation. Harjeet Singh is now 22 and he carries a new, bigger, shinier dream.





Harjeet told TOI on the sidelines of an event in Chandigarh: "Winning the junior World Cup was a dream come true, surreal, but now it's in the past and my new target is winning an Olympic medal for the country." The truck driver's son from Kurali in Mohali district of Punjab is familiar with hardships both on and off the field, and the tricks of dodging past those challenges to get to the goal.



Hockey is everything to him. "It has transformed my life from a time when I had to borrow worn-out shoes from my seniors and get those pairs stitched in order to play. Today, the sport has given me respect, fame, and an opportunity to lift my family out of poverty," the midfielder says. The World Cup triumph shot him from obscurity to overnight fame, from a stipend job to an officer's post in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), from a crumbling house to a decent accommodation. But perhaps the best reward was biopic Harjeeta, released two weeks ago.



Speaking about the movie at its super-hit poster, Harjeet said: "That picture went viral and got me the amount of love I had never imagined in my wildest dreams. It feels good but now I want to focus on hockey." National team's new coach, Harendra Singh, is the one who guided Harjeet's junior squad to World Cup victory. "He is a hard taskmaster on the field but like a family elder off it," Harjeet said. "I look forward to playing under him again, as he knows my game."



Harjeet may not in the team for the upcoming Champions Trophy (June 23 to July 1) but he is confident of a comeback in the Asian Games. "I will improve my game, keep away from injury, and do whatever else it takes to go to the Asian Games (August 18 to September 2) and then the World Cup (November 28 to December 16)," Harjeet Singh said. Every night, he dreams of another peaceful sleep.



The Times of India