

Great Britain celebrate a goal against Australia



Great Britain’s men have named a 22-strong squad for their European tour in June where they will play five matches across ten days against three countries.





The squad will travel out on the 12 June moving across Europe taking on Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before returning on the 22 June.



They begin the tour with two matches against world number three side Belgium at Beerschot HC before a single match against the Netherlands in Breda on 18 June.



The tour finishes with two matches against Germany at Rot Weiss HC in Cologne before travelling back to Bisham Abbey.



During the ongoing recruitment phase for a new Men’s Head Coach, Russell Garcia will be leading the team during this tour.



Squad:

George Pinner (GK) (C)

Harry Gibson (GK)

Brendan Creed

Adam Dixon

Jonty Griffiths

Michael Hoare

Henry Weir

Ollie Willars

Dan Kyriakides*

David Ames

James Gall

Harry Martin

Phil Roper (C)

Ian Sloan (C)

Barry Middleton

Liam Ansell

Will Calnan

David Condon

Alan Forsyth **

Chris Griffiths

Sam Ward

Lee Morton **



* - Denotes Welsh athlete

** - Denotes Scottish athlete



Fixtures:

14 June - Match 1 v Belgium (3pm) – Beerschot HC

16 June - Match 2 v Belgium (3pm) – Beerschot HC

18 June - Match 3 v Netherlands (7pm) - Breda *

20 June - Match 4 v Germany (7pm) – Rot Weiss HC

22 June - Match 4 v Germany (11am) – Rot Weiss HC



* Uncapped match



England Hockey Board Media release