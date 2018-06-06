GB Men announce squad for European Tour
Great Britain celebrate a goal against Australia
Great Britain’s men have named a 22-strong squad for their European tour in June where they will play five matches across ten days against three countries.
The squad will travel out on the 12 June moving across Europe taking on Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before returning on the 22 June.
They begin the tour with two matches against world number three side Belgium at Beerschot HC before a single match against the Netherlands in Breda on 18 June.
The tour finishes with two matches against Germany at Rot Weiss HC in Cologne before travelling back to Bisham Abbey.
During the ongoing recruitment phase for a new Men’s Head Coach, Russell Garcia will be leading the team during this tour.
Squad:
George Pinner (GK) (C)
Harry Gibson (GK)
Brendan Creed
Adam Dixon
Jonty Griffiths
Michael Hoare
Henry Weir
Ollie Willars
Dan Kyriakides*
David Ames
James Gall
Harry Martin
Phil Roper (C)
Ian Sloan (C)
Barry Middleton
Liam Ansell
Will Calnan
David Condon
Alan Forsyth **
Chris Griffiths
Sam Ward
Lee Morton **
* - Denotes Welsh athlete
** - Denotes Scottish athlete
Fixtures:
14 June - Match 1 v Belgium (3pm) – Beerschot HC
16 June - Match 2 v Belgium (3pm) – Beerschot HC
18 June - Match 3 v Netherlands (7pm) - Breda *
20 June - Match 4 v Germany (7pm) – Rot Weiss HC
22 June - Match 4 v Germany (11am) – Rot Weiss HC
* Uncapped match
England Hockey Board Media release