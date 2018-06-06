Chile, which played a great game, will have to play the bronze medal against Brazil. Bolivia and Paraguay will define the 5th and 6th position.



Macarena Ilabaca / Patrick Espejo - PAHF





South American Games (2018wODESUR) Cochabamba 2018: Argentina vs. Chile. Photo: Oscar Munoz Badilla



Cochabamba. Argentina had to make an effort to overcome Chile who played today its best match in the South American Games. In he other hand Uruguay could capitalized their opportunities and scored 6 goals against Brazil and they will also be in the final.





Argentina and Uruguay will play the gold game on Thursday, June 7, 3:30 pm (local time, +4 GMT).



Chile and Brazil will play at 1:00 p.m. for the bronze medal game. Bolivia will finally face Paraguay for the fifth and sixth place, who won 4-1 against Peru.



A GAME THAT FELT AS A FINAL



Argentina and Chile played the most intense game of the championship. Chile tried to cover all the creative possibilities that Argentina created and succeeded. Claudia Schuler stopped several opportunities and was in charge of maintaining the score in 0.



The 0-0 held until the end of the third quarter. Priscilla Jarden. María Campoy or Agustina Albertarrio always found a blue wall that prevented them from scoring. When the fourth quarter began and many made guesses of a possible 'shoot-out' definition.



In the minute 53 in the middle of a very chaotic circle a precise touch of Priscilla Jardel achieved the first goal for Argentina. Everybody celebrated the goal, the players, the bench and the crowd.



Chile continued with the pressure and kept looking for the goal, but in the 56 'gave a penalty corner that Sofía Toccalino did not forgive to mark the final 2-0, which gave Argentina their classification to the final game.



URUGUAY THE SECOND FINALIST



Uruguay achieved everything that they proposed. The first goal was to finish in the first place of the group. The second was to reach the final and they did it. Now they have to face the third challenge after beating Brazil 6-0 they will face 'Las Leonas' to fight the gold medal of the Games.



The scoreboard was quickly opened by Uruguay with a penalty corner goal that Lucía Lamberti capitalized, after two minutes - María Teresa Viana marked the second goal for the Cimarronas, who did not stay there, because the first half ended and Anastasia Olave scored the third goal for Uruguay.



In the third quarter the team led by Nicolás Tixie was filled with emotion with the three goals that sealed - the passage of Uruguay to Odesur’s final game of. The goals in the second half were done by Milagros Algorta, Jimena García and Kaisuami Dall'orso.



As soon as the game ended, the players entered the field to celebrate the classification



PERU SEVENTH



Peru finished seventh place in the final standings. Paraguay won 4-1 . Naomi Vera (170), Maria Catebra (21 '), Agustina Sanchez (44') and Maria Lorena Ruiz Diaz (54 ') scored for Paraguay. Marianella Álvarez scored for Peru.



Now Paraguay will play against Bolivia for fifth place in the South American Games.



