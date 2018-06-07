Shama Bhagat







Diljit Dosanjh, who will essay the role of hockey star Sandeep Singh in the upcoming biopic Soorma, says it was traumatic sitting in a wheelchair for the first time while doing the role.





Soorma is the story of former Indian hockey captain Sandeep, who was injured in an accidental gunshot in 2006, paralysing him from the hip. Fighting all odds, Sandeep recovered and made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.



Diljit revealed recently that he refused to take up the film when he met director Shaad Ali for the first time. However, when they forced him to hear the narration, he came to know more about Singh. “I didn’t know anything about him. I thought it would be just another film on hockey. A lot of films have already been made on the sport, but when I heard the story I was ashamed I didn’t know about such a player.”



“When I started training, I realised what pain and trauma he must have gone through as the entire game relies on your back. You have to bend when you play and the pressure is immense.”



The actor said the most traumatic experience was sitting in the wheelchair when he was shooting the rehab portions. “At that moment, I felt what Sandeep Singh must have gone through, what he must have faced. It must have been so difficult for him. Not only that, he got over all his trauma and started playing hockey again.”



Diljit says this was the first time he ever held a hockey stick when he trained for the game. “My dad used to play hockey, but I never did. He bought me a hockey stick when I was young, but I was inclined to music and never took to the game.”



Dijit received training from Sandeep and his brother Bikram. “They were always with me on the sets. I learnt a few nuances of the game as I am good at imitating others. I hope I have performed well and won’t disappoint them. Sometimes, I would forget the rules, but then they were always there to remind me about those.”



Diljit has also sung a song for the film: “I have sung one song penned by Gulzar himself and composed by Shankar Ehsaan and Loy.”



Soorma, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, releases on July 13.



The Telegraph, India