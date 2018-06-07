Colonel Sarfraz, son of Colonel Balbir, takes a hockey stick to Mount Everest



Indervir Grewal





Colonel Sarfraz Singh with a hockey stick on Mount Everest.



“Standing on top of the world”, having achieved his 16-year-old dream, Sarfraz Singh then did what “no one had done before him” — at the summit of Mount Everest, the Indian Army Colonel posed for a picture with a hockey stick.





Sarfraz, who led a “highly-successful” mission of eight members to the top of world’s highest peak last month, had first dreamt of climbing Everest in 2002, just two years after he completed his mountaineering course. But the idea of taking a hockey stick along came much later.



“It was something my father and I had discussed,” said Sarfraz, whose father is hockey Olympian Colonel Balbir Singh Kular.



Kular, who comes from the famous hockey village of Sansarpur, Jalandhar, was part of the bronze-winning team at the 1968 Olympics. “It was his idea. He wanted to become the first person to take a hockey stick to the top of Everest,” said Kular.



Sarfraz, 42, said it was his way of paying a tribute to the sport and motivate the Indian hockey team. “Up there, being the closest to God, I prayed for Indian hockey to regain its lost glory,” said Sarfraz, who will present the hockey stick to FIH president Narinder Batra.



Seven Summits



Though Sarfraz, who comes from an Army family, never pursued a career in hockey, he was always attracted to adventure sports.



Sarfraz, who is from the elite Parachute Regiment, got the opportunity to pursue his passion in the Army. In 2004, he climbed his first peak above 7000 metres, and since then, he has climbed 14 peaks. Last year in February, he became the director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in village Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh.



It was there that he got the opportunity to attempt Mount Everest after the Defence Minister, who is also the president of NIMAS, sanctioned the expedition. “It took more than a year to prepare. We climbed three prominent peaks, including one in Nepal to prepare for the Everest climb,” said Sarfraz.



“From 30 candidates, we chose eight climbing members, apart from the team doctor. The climbing team included six Armymen and two locals from Dirang, who work at the institute,” he added.



The team reached Kathmandu on March 29 and the Everest base camp on April 11. While the other seven members climbed the summit on May 19, Sarfraz did it a day later. “It was a highly successful mission. We had a 100 percent success rate,” he said.



Sarfraz has now climbed four of the Seven Summits —the highest mountains of each of the seven continents. With Asia, Europe, South America and Africa done, his next target is Denali in Alaska, North America, in 2019. But before that, in September-October, he will try for Mount Nyegi Kangstang — a virgin 7000-metre peak — in Arunachal Pradesh. “It is a remote peak, making it very difficult. It takes 15 days to reach the base camp,” he said.



What do the parents have to say about his passion? “They worry, obviously, but also support me,” he added.



The Tribune