South Africa under 21 Invitational Men named for IPT

Published on Thursday, 07 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 49
The teenager Dayaan Cassiem has established himself as one of the most exciting youngsters in world hockey. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for FIH

The South African Hockey Association announces the South African under 21 Invitational Mens Squad to take part in this year’s Senior Men’s IPT in Pietermaritzburg at the beginning of August.



This represents the next phase of the squad's development towards the next FIH Junior Hockey World Cup. In September 2017 a 34 man greater squad was announced and a host of these players were selected to represent the iWyze Golden Gate Gladiators at the 2017 Premier Hockey League, with the balance of the players being drafted into the other five PHL teams.

On the back of this, the U21 IPT and the recently completed Varsity Sports tournament, coach Garreth Ewing is excited about the pick of players he has at his disposal.

“I am looking forward to working with this new U21 team at IPT. This is the latest phase in our selection process, taking into account performances at U21 IPT as well as PHL and the Varsity Sports Hockey. Playing against “men” is always a challenge for the youngsters but it gives us a great idea of who can compete at Junior World Cup level.”

Dayaan Cassiem and Andrew Hobson have senior national experience that will be vital in the young team. While Samkelo Mvimbi and Che February will both be looking to find the back of the net and bring goals similar to the belters they scored at Varsity Sports to IPT. Mark Chong was the player of the final when Tuks upset Maties at the same tournament and will be of paramount importance to the SA U21 Invitational Squad in Martizburg.

It’s an exciting team that promises to play a high-intensity level of hockey and don’t be surprised if they snatch results in the final quarter, a hallmark of the SA U21 sides over the past few years!

South African U21 Invitation Squad
      Name     Province
1     Duncan Fischer     Southern Gauteng
2     William Eveleigh     Western Province
3     Andrew Hobson     Western Province
4     Jarred Cass     Northern Blues
5     Clayton Saker     Western Province
6     Andile Ndlovu     Southern Gauteng
7     Matthew Davies     Northern Blues
8     Samkelo Mvimbi     Northern Blues
9     Chris Makaba     Southern Gauteng
10     Mark Chong     Northern Blues
11     Che February     Southern Gauteng
12     Spencer Botes     Southern Gauteng
13     Max Pike     Western Province
14     Matthew Roman     Western Province
15     Brad Sherwood     Northern Blues
16     Michael Forrest     Northern Blues
17     Lungani Gabela     Kwazulu Natal Raiders
18     Dayaan Cassiem     Western Province

SA Hockey Association media release

