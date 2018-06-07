

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



HC Bloemendaal midfielder Tim Jenniskens has announced his retirement from the club’s first team after 11 years playing at the top level.





During that time, he won three national championships and three EHL titles as well as an Olympic silver medal with the Oranje in 2012.



In addition to hockey, Tim, together with his childhood friend and another former Bloemendaal player Rogier Hofman, founded the company Fanbased, which coaches individuals and companies in the ways to high performance.



With the Sport Helpt foundation, the two former top hockey players also make dream meetings possible for very sick children with their sports idols. Tim Jenniskens, who decided to wait until after the EHL to make the decision known, will remain involved with Bloemendaal and will play with some old friends in the second team.



His retirement follows Jaap Stockmann while Jamie Dwyer returns to Australia and Xavi Lleonart moves back to Real Club de Polo.



Coming in are 2017 world player of the year Arthur van Doren and goalkeeper Maurits Visser.



Euro Hockey League media release