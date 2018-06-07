

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Atletic Terrassa have signed up two Dutch rising stars with the addition of Johannes Mooij from AH&BC Amsterdam and Jair van der Horst from HC Oranje-Rood.





Van der Horst has been playing for the last three campaigns with the Eindhoven club and has been a Dutch Under-21 international, adding to their midfield and forward lines.



Mooij has been in the Amsterdam team for the last five seasons and has also captained the side. He was named the ABN AMRO Talent of the EHL at the FINAL4 in Barcelona when he helped Amsterdam win silver.



The Dutchman can play in defence or as a midfielder and has signed following a great season with his team, reaching the final of the Hoofdklasse, only denied the title in the last of three legs.



Euro Hockey League media release