



English club Surbiton have announced that Ben Boon will be joining the club from Reading for the 2018-19 season, adding to their line-up for their return to the EHL.





Boon, 23 years old, captained Reading in the 2018 men’s championships Tier 1 final at Lee Valley, scoring a late equaliser against Beeston to force the shootout which Reading won 4-2.



Boon was first registered in the national league to Reading in September 2013 and is a member of the Great Britain Hockey Elite Development Squad.



He made his England Senior Indoor international debut against Croatia in the Euro Hockey Indoor Championships in Alanya, Turkey in January 2018. Boon was also a member of the Great Britain Under-21 squad which won silver at the 2014 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia and bronze at the 2014 European Junior Nations Championships at Waterloo, Belgium.



Boon has been capped at both Under-21 and Under-23 levels for England. On joining the Sugden Road club, Boon said, “I’m really excited and happy to be joining Surbiton Hockey Club. This is a club with a proud history and exciting ambitions and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”



Looking forward to Surbiton’s participation in Europe next season, Boon added, “With the club playing in the EHL next year, it is a great step for me to develop as a player, and I know that it is the right club environment to take me to the next step in my hockey career.”



Surbiton HC Men’s Head Coach, Mark Pearn said, “I am delighted that Ben has chosen to join us at Surbiton HC and that he is excited by the challenge of taking this team forward again next season. We have had two very successful years, but we want to continue to improve and make our mark in the EHL as well as retaining our National Premier League title for a third straight season.



“He is exactly the type of player we want in our team as he is quick, direct and always puts opposition defenders on the back foot. I will be working hard to help him to develop as a player and to make the next steps with his hockey career. I know his new teammates are looking forward to playing alongside him next year.”



Euro Hockey League media release