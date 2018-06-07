



England Hockey is delighted to announce Toshiba TVs as Principal Partner of England & Great Britain Men’s Hockey for 2018, and as an Official Partner of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018.





Toshiba is a leading TV brand, whose spirit of innovation and commitment to the future has great synergy with England & Great Britain Hockey’s values and ambition.



As part of this collaboration, Toshiba will provide ‘edge of your seat’ viewing experiences for the hockey community and sports fans. With England medalling at the European Championships and, more recently, earning bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the partnership with Toshiba is another excellent step forward for men’s hockey in the UK.



Toshiba’s Partnership agreement includes exclusive branding of the England and Great Britain team’s playing shirts and training kit.



Furthermore, as an official partner of the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018, Toshiba will help bring to life the nation’s biggest standalone female sporting event of the year, which already has more than 90,000 tickets sold and England games completely sold out.



Toshiba will be a key part of Fan Central at the event, a free spectator area on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.



“We’re delighted to join forces with Toshiba,” says Jon Cockcroft, Commercial Director of England Hockey. “The association with such an innovative brand provides a great platform to showcase all the qualities of our sport.



"With the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup starting in London in July, and then our men’s team taking part in their own world cup in November, there are great opportunities ahead. We’re looking forward to working with team Toshiba to help reach even wider audiences.”



Sales & Marketing Director for Toshiba TVs in Northern Europe, David Flintoft, adds, “This partnership is incredibly exciting, especially because it is set to run during such an important year for the sport. As an official sponsor, we’ll be supporting the showcase of both men and women's athletic prowess, inviting fans to live and breathe the action, whether they’re at home, at their local hockey clubs or at Fan Central for the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup.



"For us, this partnership is not just a great opportunity to introduce hockey to more people, but also to help inspire the next generation of athletes.”

For more information on Toshiba TVs visit: http://www.toshiba-tv.com @toshibatveurope



England Hockey Board Media release