The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has agreed a partnership with award-winning production company Whisper Films to produce a new hockey magazine show that will be broadcast world-wide.





As part of the FIH’s world-class content and distribution strategy, Whisper Films has been commissioned to reignite and reinvent the official FIH magazine show. Their brief is to create a show that introduces hockey to sports fans worldwide by capturing a truly global perspective in order to build a powerful image of the game.



FIH had previously produced a magazine show that was based on existing broadcast event content. A change of strategy will see each show composed of brand new original content from special on location shoots.



"Together we will share the amazing stories from hockey, across all levels of the game, from around the globe."

Andy Oram, TV and Broadcast Director



Filming will take place on all five continents, featuring stories from grassroots to elite level and including all the build up to and action from major events. And with an increased emphasis on story-telling, the shows will develop characters to revolutionise and build the sport, with the aim of making hockey more recognisable globally.



It will be produced by a team of the very best talent sourced from the broadcasting and film industry. Whisper Films expertise will bring the sport of hockey to life through a quality, engaging and exclusive show full of pace and energy, making it entertaining, innovative and exciting.



A world-wide network of partners will broadcast the show via linear and digital channels. It will also be repurposed for the FIH’s YouTube and social media to maximise global reach of this content.



The choice to partner with Whisper Films was influenced by their work for some of the world’s biggest commercial and sports clients. These include the NFL, Red Bull Racing, Heineken, the Premier League, the International Olympic Committee and Paralympics, Channel 4 and the BBC. By creating stand-out content for these organisations, they have elevated the quality, reach and impact of their products.



Speaking about this, FIH TV and Broadcast Director Andy Oram said: “This really is a giant step forward as we look to bring a full commercial focus to our live and additional programme content. Whisper Films pride themselves on delivering strong editorial content and unearthing new stories. Together we will share the amazing stories from hockey, across all levels of the game, from around the globe. They have earned the status as one of the most creative and engaging production companies around – exactly the type of partner our sport needs to help engage millions more followers around the world.”



Whisper Films Managing Director Sunil Patel said: “We share the same ethos as the FIH being an authentic, innovative and forward-thinking company with experience of working closely with big global brands. This is a particularly exciting time for hockey and we are looking forward to showcasing the unique stories within the sport. Whisper Films have made a name for ambitious and innovative coverage which helps grow the reach of sports. We can’t wait to deliver our high-impact, creative content to growing audiences across the world.”



