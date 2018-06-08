

©: World Sport Pics



Royal Leopold have made significant additions for next season when they will return to the EHL as they bid “to lay the foundations to win the Belgian title within three years”.





To do this, the Robin Geens/Thomas Van den Balck coaching team have kept the services of Manu Brunet, Tom Degroote, Aristide Coisne, Jean-Baptiste Forgues and Kane Russell while key midfielder Dorian Thiery has extended his contract to 2020.



Nicolas Poncelet returns to the club after a title-winning year with Dragons while exciting French forward Gaspard Baumgarten moves from FC Lyon who he helped to runners-up in their national competition. He has scored 30 times in 93 international games.



Leopold will also introduce several talents from their youth academy including Archibald De Kepper, Felix Deleuze, Dylan Englebert, Max Muschs or François Sior.



For Dragons, in addition to Poncelet, Alexander Hendrickx has become the latest Belgian star to switch to the Netherlands, lining out with Pinoke next season. Fabrice van Bockrijk is also on the move from the Antwerp club, returning to his former club Herakles.



Euro Hockey League media release