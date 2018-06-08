



The Green Army will face Canada in 2 matches as part of the SoftCo Series on June 15th and 16th in Pembroke Wanderers. The fixtures are the first home games of their World Cup preparation and are a great opportunity to see the Green Army in action! As well as two great matches, there will be a fun zone, Hockey Skills Challenge, spot prizes and free thunder sticks for all children.





Tickets will be available on the gate:



Children-Free

Adults- €10 for 1 match or €15 for both matches



Squad for SoftCo Series:

Name Club Posititon 1 Ayeisha McFerran Louisville GK 2 Emma Buckley Cork Harlequins GK 3 Grace O Flanagan Railway GK 4 Yvonne O Byrne Cork Harlequins Defender 5 Hannah Mathews Loreto Defender 6 Lena Tice UCD Defender 7 Cliodhna Sargent Cork Harlequins Defender 8 Zoe Wilson Belfast Harlequins Midfield / Defender 9 Gill Pinder Pembroke Midfield 10 Lizzie Colvin Belfast Harlequins Midfield / Defender 11 Katie Mullan UCD Midfield 12 Nicci Daly Loreto Midfield / Forward 13 Ali Meeke Loreto Midfield / Defender 14 Roisin Upton Cork Harlequins Midfield / Defender 15 Leah McGuire UCD Defender 16 Chloe Watkins Bloemendaal Midfield / Forward 17 Anna O Flanagan Bloemendaal Forward / Midfield 18 Rebecca Barry Cork Harlequins Midfield / Forward 19 Ellen Curran UCD Midfield / Forward 20 Deirdre Duke UCD Forward 21 Naomi Carroll Cork Harlequins Forward 22 Sarah Torrans Loreto Forward 23 Aisling Naughton Pembroke Forward 24 Emily Beatty Pembroke Midfield / Forward 25 Shirley McCay Pegasus Defender 26 Megan Frazer Manheimn Defender / Midfield 27 Sinead Loghran Monkstown Forward 28 Nicola Evans UHC Forward

Irish Hockey Association media release