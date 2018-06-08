Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Come see the Green Army at the SoftCo Series

Published on Friday, 08 June 2018 10:00
View Comments



The Green Army will face Canada in 2 matches as part of the SoftCo Series on June 15th and 16th in Pembroke Wanderers. The fixtures are the first home games of their World Cup preparation and are a great opportunity to see the Green Army in action! As well as two great matches, there will be a fun zone, Hockey Skills Challenge, spot prizes and free thunder sticks for all children.



Tickets will be available on the gate:

Children-Free
Adults- €10 for 1 match or €15 for both matches

Squad for SoftCo Series:

  Name Club Posititon 
Ayeisha McFerran Louisville  GK
Emma Buckley Cork Harlequins GK
Grace O Flanagan Railway GK
Yvonne O Byrne Cork Harlequins Defender
Hannah Mathews Loreto Defender
Lena Tice UCD Defender
Cliodhna Sargent Cork Harlequins Defender
Zoe Wilson Belfast Harlequins Midfield / Defender
Gill Pinder Pembroke Midfield
10  Lizzie Colvin Belfast Harlequins Midfield / Defender
11  Katie Mullan UCD Midfield
12  Nicci Daly Loreto Midfield / Forward
13  Ali Meeke Loreto Midfield / Defender
14  Roisin Upton Cork Harlequins Midfield / Defender
15  Leah McGuire UCD Defender
16  Chloe Watkins Bloemendaal Midfield / Forward
17  Anna O Flanagan Bloemendaal Forward / Midfield
18  Rebecca Barry Cork Harlequins Midfield / Forward
19  Ellen Curran UCD Midfield / Forward
20  Deirdre Duke UCD Forward
21  Naomi Carroll Cork Harlequins Forward
22  Sarah Torrans Loreto Forward
23  Aisling Naughton Pembroke Forward
24  Emily Beatty Pembroke Midfield / Forward
25  Shirley McCay Pegasus Defender
26  Megan Frazer Manheimn Defender / Midfield
27  Sinead Loghran Monkstown Forward
28 Nicola Evans UHC Forward

Irish Hockey Association media release

