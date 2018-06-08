Come see the Green Army at the SoftCo Series
The Green Army will face Canada in 2 matches as part of the SoftCo Series on June 15th and 16th in Pembroke Wanderers. The fixtures are the first home games of their World Cup preparation and are a great opportunity to see the Green Army in action! As well as two great matches, there will be a fun zone, Hockey Skills Challenge, spot prizes and free thunder sticks for all children.
Tickets will be available on the gate:
Children-Free
Adults- €10 for 1 match or €15 for both matches
Squad for SoftCo Series:
|Name
|Club
|Posititon
|1
|Ayeisha McFerran
|Louisville
|GK
|2
|Emma Buckley
|Cork Harlequins
|GK
|3
|Grace O Flanagan
|Railway
|GK
|4
|Yvonne O Byrne
|Cork Harlequins
|Defender
|5
|Hannah Mathews
|Loreto
|Defender
|6
|Lena Tice
|UCD
|Defender
|7
|Cliodhna Sargent
|Cork Harlequins
|Defender
|8
|Zoe Wilson
|Belfast Harlequins
|Midfield / Defender
|9
|Gill Pinder
|Pembroke
|Midfield
|10
|Lizzie Colvin
|Belfast Harlequins
|Midfield / Defender
|11
|Katie Mullan
|UCD
|Midfield
|12
|Nicci Daly
|Loreto
|Midfield / Forward
|13
|Ali Meeke
|Loreto
|Midfield / Defender
|14
|Roisin Upton
|Cork Harlequins
|Midfield / Defender
|15
|Leah McGuire
|UCD
|Defender
|16
|Chloe Watkins
|Bloemendaal
|Midfield / Forward
|17
|Anna O Flanagan
|Bloemendaal
|Forward / Midfield
|18
|Rebecca Barry
|Cork Harlequins
|Midfield / Forward
|19
|Ellen Curran
|UCD
|Midfield / Forward
|20
|Deirdre Duke
|UCD
|Forward
|21
|Naomi Carroll
|Cork Harlequins
|Forward
|22
|Sarah Torrans
|Loreto
|Forward
|23
|Aisling Naughton
|Pembroke
|Forward
|24
|Emily Beatty
|Pembroke
|Midfield / Forward
|25
|Shirley McCay
|Pegasus
|Defender
|26
|Megan Frazer
|Manheimn
|Defender / Midfield
|27
|Sinead Loghran
|Monkstown
|Forward
|28
|Nicola Evans
|UHC
|Forward
Irish Hockey Association media release