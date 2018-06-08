

Photo by Mark Pugh



The Scotland Women’s squad has been announced for the upcoming Italian Series against Italy at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





The three-match series, which will see the Scots go toe-to-toe with the World Cup bound Italians, will be played on Tuesday 12th June at 19:00; Thursday 14th June at 12:00; and Friday 15th June at 19:00.



This is Scotland women’s second series as part of the Tartan Trilogy after facing Ireland. With Ireland winning the Celtic Series, Scotland will be looking to bounce back against tough competition in front of a home support.



Later this summer Scotland men face USA in the final series of the Tartan Trilogy. Tickets for all matches are available now.



Scotland women are back on home soil after playing in the Commonwealth Games 2018 in the Gold Coast. Now, the squad is working towards the Hockey Series Finals in May 2019 and then EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow in August 2019. Italy, on the other hand, are in their final phase of preparation for the World Cup which will be played in London later this summer.



The Italian Series is guaranteed to be an exciting and intense showdown, played at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. Tickets for the highly anticipated Tartan Trilogy can be bought HERE.



Scotland Squad for the Italian Series



Match 1 – Tuesday 12th June – 19:00



Lucy Camlin (GK) (Watsonians HC)

Danie McMurray (GK) (Western Wildcats)

Karin Belch (Grove Menzieshill)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham HC)

Kate Holmes (Clifton Robinsons HC)

Fran Lonergan (Clydesdale Western)

Kaz Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers)

Jenny Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Nikki Alexander-Lloyd (Wimbledon HC)

Katie Robertson (Grove Menzieshill)

Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western)

Fiona Burnet (Clydesdale Western)

Lorna Cruickshank (University of Durham HC)

Lucy Lanigan (Clydesdale Western)

Hanna McKie (University of Edinburgh)

Lexi Sabatelli (Clydesdale Western)

Laura Swanson (University of Edinburgh HC)



Match 2 – Thursday 14th June – 12:00



Lucy Camlin (GK) (Watsonians HC)

Nicki Cochrane (GK) (Beeston HC)

Karin Belch (Grove Menzieshill)

Bex Condie (University of Birmingham HC)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham HC)

Fran Lonergan (Clydesdale Western)

Kaz Cuthbert (Western Wildcats)

Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers)

Jenny Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Kate Holmes (Clifton Robinsons HC)

Nikki Alexander-Lloyd (Wimbledon HC)

Katie Robertson (Grove Menzieshill)

Millie Brown (Clydesdale Western)

Fiona Burnet (Clydesdale Western)

Sarah Jamieson (Grove Menzieshill)

Hanna McKie (University of Edinburgh)

Laura Swanson (University of Edinburgh HC)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)



Match 3 – Friday 15th June – 19:00



Lucy Camlin (GK) (Watsonians HC)

Nicki Cochrane (GK) (Beeston HC)

Karin Belch (Grove Menzieshill)

Bex Condie (University of Birmingham HC)

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham HC)

Fran Lonergan (Clydesdale Western)

Laura Swanson (University of Edinbrugh HC)

Lorna Cruickshank (University of Durham HC)

Jenny Eadie (Clydesdale Western)

Heather Howie (Clydesdale Western)

Nikki Alexander-Lloyd (Wimbledon HC)

Katie Robertson (Grove Menzieshill)

Millie Brown (Clydesdale Western)

Sarah Jamieson (Grove Menzieshill)

Lucy Lanigan (Clydesdale Western)

Lexi Sabatelli (Clydesdale Western)

Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western)

Charlotte Watson (Dundee Wanderers)



Scottish Hockey Union media release