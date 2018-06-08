GISELLE ANSLEY may have an Olympic gold medal to her name but she still has a glaring gap in her CV she hopes to fill with England at the Hockey World Cup in London this summer.



Giselle Ansley in action for England women's hockey team. GETTY



Surbiton defender Ansley, 26, was part of the British team who won gold at Rio 2016 with a dramatic shootout victory over the Netherlands in the final.





The World Cup is the biggest event in hockey after the Olympics and Ansley has never been to one, having missed out in 2014 in what she describes as the biggest low of her career.



"There have definitely been plenty of lows along the way and the Rio cycle had some real low points for me," said Ansley, speaking before England Hockey's #behindeverygreatplayer event to mark 50 days until the World Cup.



"In 2014 I didn't actually get picked for the World Cup so if I get picked for this one, this would be my first. That was a real tough time. I had been picked for the tournaments beforehand, got to the World Cup and I got dropped, so yeah, I guess - as it has been through my whole career - my parents supported me the whole way.





Giselle Ansley was awarded an MBA after helping GB win gold in Rio.GETTY



"I got the email saying I wasn't picked when I was at home and my mum was there and just let me cry and all that kind of stuff. And she said, 'You know what, if you want it enough you will go away and work hard enough to try and get back in contention for the next one. She never pushed me, never forced me but she knew the mindset that I had. That's my outlook, if I get dropped I just want to prove them wrong."



And that is exactly what Ansley, who has 119 caps for GB and England, intends to do in front of a home crowd at the Olympic Park from July 21-August 5.



She is helping to guide a younger team rebuilt after 2016 towards another clash with the world's top teams after taking bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.





Giselle Ansley is hoping to help England to glory this summer. GETTY



"It's absolutely huge. It's the second biggest tournament to the Olympic Games," she said of the World Cup.



"The opportunity to play that essentially in our own back yard in London, hopefully with all the support of the country, it should be an absolutely fantastic event.



"The World Cup is that next step up. It's got the Dutch, Germans and Argentina in it - some of the biggest forces in hockey, and to win the top prize you've got to beat the top teams.”



