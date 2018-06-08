



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Just over six weeks remain until the U.S. Women’s National Team descends upon London for the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup. Since qualifying for the event last year, USA has been hard at work getting ready for one of the sport’s biggest stages. Before them are some familiar adversaries in pool play, ones that USA have tilted with on home turf and abroad. USA Field Hockey breaks down what’s in store for the USWNT as their training schedule continues into the summer. As part of the 16-nation tournament, USA caught the attention of the world four years ago after winning the Champions Challenge in Glasgow, Scotland. Since then their reputation has gone nowhere but up as the team punched their ticket to London and their ninth World Cup appearance. Their competition is equally as eager to perform nothing short of superb.





No. 2 England



The host nation looks to follow up their gold medal in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games with hoisting their first ever World Cup on home pitch. Before Brazil, they stormed the international stage as European Champions. Their momentum however hit a speed bump at the Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa at the hands of USA. An early second quarter score by Hannah Martin gave England the edge until the final minutes, where a field goal by Funk tied the game, forcing a shootout. After a deadlock 1-1 score at the end of five shooters, USA prevailed in the heart stopping match when Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) shot the game winner following a miss by England moments before. The result gave USA a meeting with Germany in the Finals, while England settled for third place, winning 5-2 against Argentina.



However, England would get revenge just a few months later at the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in Auckland, New Zealand. The second day of quarterfinal action saw the two teams meet once again in a tight battle to the end. Much like their South Africa match, England was first to get on the board on a setup tap in by Alex Danson, which was finished by Sophie Bray. Another score in the third quarter by Bray would prove to be the deciding factor as USA ran out of time, falling 2-1. As of late England has kept pace on the international circuit, especially this past February in a test series against Argentina. In that five-game series in Rosario, Argentina, Danson led all individual performances with five goals.



No. 10 India



England will not be the only Hockey World League Semifinal foe USA will face in pool play. The two teams met during pool action in Johannesburg, where USA executed a 4-1 victory, but the match was much closer than that score may indicate. Funk opened the scoring in the 24th minute and it remained a 1-0 USA advantage until midway through the third when Lilima Minz tied it. USA pulled ahead once again two minutes later courtesy of Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) before another score by Funk and Vittese put the red, white and blue out of reach. Before Johannesburg, these two teams met in Lancaster, Pa. as part of the Citi Rio Send-Off Series in 2016, where India and USA each won one contest a piece.



No. 16 Ireland



While it was not too long ago that these two country’s junior squads tested each other across the pond in a three-game test series, USA and Ireland previously met just over a year ago in Lancaster, Pa. in a three-game friendly series of their own. USA prevailed in two of those matches and tied in the third across four days. Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) and Jill Funk (Lancaster, Pa.) led scoring in the series with two goals apiece. Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Loren Shealy (Charlotte, N.C.) and Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.) also scored one each for USA. For Ireland, it was Emily Beatty, Hannah Matthews and Anna O’Flanagan on the scoresheet last May. In the team’s recent test match against Scotland, Beatty once again led her squadmates with three goals across as many games. Just behind her was Naomi Carrol, who has proven to be just as effective on the penalty corner unit.



The U.S. Women’s National Team is currently in Tucuman, Argentina for a five-game test series against the host nation from June 7-10. Tune in to usafieldhockey.com for a live stream throughout the series and cheer on USA next month in the World Cup! #Gr1tForGlory



USFHA media release