

Richard Leman



Great Britain Hockey is delighted to announce that two-time Olympic medallist Richard Leman has been named in the 2018 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.





Richard has been awarded an OBE thanks to the outstanding service he has given to hockey in Great Britain at a local, national and international level.



As an athlete Richard was part of the team that won gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, which was the nation’s first in the sport at that level since 1948. That came four years after he won a bronze at the previous Games, while he also picked up World and European medals in between.



He then became the Great Britain Hockey President, overseeing one of our most successful periods, while has also been an integral member of East Grinstead Hockey Club.



Richard said: “I am very excited and I am very pleased to have been awarded this. I have thoroughly enjoyed all the volunteering I have done in hockey and it has been a great pleasure to have worked with so many great people.



“I am a great believer in teamwork and it is a nice recognition personally for all those great people I have worked with and for the sport in general.”



It is now 30 years since Richard and the team won that infamous gold medal, one that had a huge impact and influence on the nation and they were subsequently named the Sports Personality Team of the Year in 1988.



At the 1990 World Cup Richard played his 106th England match, becoming the country’s most capped player in the process. He also represented Great Britain 70 times and won 40 further caps for England in indoor internationals. After that tournament Richard retired having amassed a record 228 international appearances. As well as his two Olympic medals, he also won a 1986 World Cup silver and a European bronze the following year.



Following the end of his playing career Richard remained involved with East Grinstead Hockey Club and was the club’s Charity Chairman from 2003 to 2010 and continues to take an active part in the charity as a trustee.



Richard also became involved in hockey administration at a national level, selflessly giving ten years of time as Great Britain Hockey President and an England Hockey Board member between 2007-2017. During his tenure Great Britain achieved their first Olympic medals in 20 years and the first ever women’s Olympic gold at Rio 2016. Richard’s leadership of GB has transformed the relationships between the three Home Nations and will leave a lasting legacy.



He has also gone onto represent hockey at the National Olympic Committee and was elected by his sporting peers to become a board member of the BOA, serving in that role for 10 years.



England Hockey Board Media release