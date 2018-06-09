

Photo by Dave Reid



Six Scottish players have been selected for the GB Elite Development Programme ( GB EDP ) Under 23 squad for upcoming matches against the Netherlands and Germany.





Millie Brown, Amy Costello, Sarah Jamieson and Charlotte Watson, who all have recently returned from the Gold Coast where they played in the Commonwealth Games 2018, have been selected for the GB EDP matches this weekend against the Netherlands – 8-10 June at Hoorn Hockey Club.



Later this month will see matches played against Germany in Ludwigsburg on 26th June – 1st July. The squad saw four Scottish players get selected to represent the GB EDP; Millie Brown, Amy Costello, Lorna Cruickshank and Laura Swanson.



The GB EDP was launched as part of a strategic objective during the Tokyo 2020 cycle with the aim of developing medal winning Olympians of the future, with the selected athletes having shown their potential to achieve during a comprehensive selection process.





Photo by Dave Reid



The GB EDP will also see a revised coaching structure with world-class coaches leading the activity as well as spending time engaging and supporting the domestic and university game.



While the GB EDP is not age categorised, it has been designed for players aged between 19-23. There is strong representation from Scotland in the 18 that have been picked ahead of the matches.





Photo by John Preece



Scottish Hockey Union media release