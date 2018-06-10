KUALA LUMPUR: Australia will return to defend their title in the six-nation Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium from Oct 6-13.





The other teams for the Under-21 hockey tournament are Great Britain, Japan, India, New Zealand and Malaysia.



Johor Hockey Association deputy president Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah said they were happy to receive early confirmations from the participating teams.



“The week long tournament will feature some of the rising stars in world hockey and we hope fans from Johor and surrounding states will attend the matches,” said Manjit, who is also the organising secretary.



Five teams have emerged victorious since the tournament started in 2011. India and Australia have won the tournament twice while Germany, Great Britain and Malaysia have won it once.

Australia defeated Great Britain 2–0 in the final last year. India won the bronze medal by outplaying Malaysia 4–0.



The Malaysian team is coached by former international Nor Saiful Zaini and they will begin their preparations by competing in the six-nation tournament in Belgium in Antwerp from July 14-21.



Manjit said they would organise many other activities in conjunction with the tournament such as seminars, courses and coaching clinics.



“We are hopeful that sponsors will assist us in funding the tournament. We also seek support from the state government and its agencies,” said Manjit.



The Star of Malaysia