Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Just Hockey

Arminen win Austrian title and place in EHL ROUND1

Published on Monday, 11 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 16
View Comments



SV Arminen won the Austrian title and the EHL ticket on offer as they beat Vienna rivals WAC in Sunday’s final.



It was a tight battle in the final with the first half with Arminen’s Patrick Schmidt missing out from a penalty stroke.

Ahmed Mansour gave WAC the lead but Lorenz Klimon equalised toward the end of the third quarter from a corner.

And Lucas Loser netted the all-important winner five minutes from the end for a 2-1 victory and thr national crown. On Saturday, Arminen had beaten HC Wien 3-0.

Sebastian Eitenberger was named the best player of the final four while Schmidt was the season’s top scorer with 32 goals overall.

The win was extra special for Arminen whose women also won their national title earlier in the day when they got the better of NAVAX AHTC with Katarzyna Krasinska getting the only goal.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.