



SV Arminen won the Austrian title and the EHL ticket on offer as they beat Vienna rivals WAC in Sunday’s final.





It was a tight battle in the final with the first half with Arminen’s Patrick Schmidt missing out from a penalty stroke.



Ahmed Mansour gave WAC the lead but Lorenz Klimon equalised toward the end of the third quarter from a corner.



And Lucas Loser netted the all-important winner five minutes from the end for a 2-1 victory and thr national crown. On Saturday, Arminen had beaten HC Wien 3-0.



Sebastian Eitenberger was named the best player of the final four while Schmidt was the season’s top scorer with 32 goals overall.



The win was extra special for Arminen whose women also won their national title earlier in the day when they got the better of NAVAX AHTC with Katarzyna Krasinska getting the only goal.



