HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim ended their 21-year wait for the German national championship as Jan Schiffer’s goal with six minutes to go saw them beat Rot-Weiss Koln.





"Tactically it worked out very well for us today, even if Cologne made it very difficult for us," analysed Mülheim's master trainer Omar Schlingemann.



"But in the end it was a victory of pure will. The guys and the whole club wanted that title so much after so many years. This is enormously important for the club. We wanted new heroes, we have them now."



Reacting to the game, Rot-Weiss coach André Henning said afterwards about the final loss against the club he used to coach: "First of all, the disappointment about our performance prevails, because we could not show everything we had.



“But I congratulate the Mülheim guys from the bottom of my heart. For the guys, the coaching team and many in the club, who have been doing a good job for years, one can already be happy!



“It was again little details that decided the game. All three goals came from the flanks, or a corner that came after such an attack."



Thilo Stralkowski opened the scoring in the 22n minute when Lukas Windfeder slipped in a corner but the Uhlenhorst talisman was lurking and cleaned up for 1-0.



Rot-Weiss got level just before half-time when a corner shot was saved by the goalkeeper onto the post-man’s mask, leading to a stroke which Christopher Rühr scored.



The regular season champions went 2-1 up via Jan Fleckhaus’s third goal of the weekend following a piece of great skill from Christopher Zeller.



But Mülheim remained calm and they were level once more in the 50th minute when Timm Herzbruch made a strong run and produced a great one-handed pass to Malte Hellwig. His first shot was foiled by Victor Aly but he got the ball back and fired the equaliser.



And the winner came soon after when Alexander Schöllkopf turned the ball onto his own post. Schiffer reacted the fastest and poked the ball with the backhand over the line.



It means Uhlenhorst will go through to the EHL KO16 along with Rot-Weiss while Mannheimer HC go to ROUND1 next October in Barcelona.



