



TUCUMAN, Argentina - Last Tuesday, the U.S. Women’s National Team ventured 4,671 miles to Tucuman, Argentina where they will have their final preparatory series against their Pan American rivals before the Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup. Taking place from June 11-17, this five-game series will count as part of the final evaluation period for the team that will be selected to represent Team USA.





The last meeting between USA and Argentina was at the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa in pool play. The teams went into the match with identical points, but it was Argentina who tallied two penalty corner goals and two field goals to earn a 4-0 win.



All games of the series will be live streamed on Argentina’s YouTube channel. The link for each game will be made available on the official event page prior to the start of each game.



U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Argentina Schedule:



Monday, June 11 USA vs. Argentina 7:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 12 USA vs. Argentina 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 14 USA vs. Argentina 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 16 USA vs. Argentina 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 17 USA vs. Argentina 7:00 p.m. ET



U.S. Women’s National Team Tour Roster:



Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.), Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.), Catherine Caro (Martinsville, N.J.), Stefanie Fee (Virginia Beach, Va.), Ali Froede (Burke, Va.), Jill Funk (Lancaster, Pa.), Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.), Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.), Laura Hurff (Newark, Del.), Amanda Magadan (Randolph, N.J.), Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa.), Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.), Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.), Margaux Paolino (Villanova, Pa.), Kat Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.), Loren Shealy (Charlotte, N.C.), Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.), Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Tara Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.), Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.), Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.)



To follow the U.S. Women's National Team in Argentina, continue to visit the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release