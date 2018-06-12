Hockey Australia (HA) today congratulates Ms Janice Hadfield, Mr David Hatt and Mrs Marina Laverty on being recognised by the Order of Australia for their meaningful contributions to Australian hockey.





Hadfield has become a Member (AM) in the General Division for significant service to hockey as an international umpire, and to professional development of officials.



She served as an official at international level for 32 years. During her long career Hadfield was a World Panel umpire who officiated at a number of international tournaments including the 1988 Olympic Games and the 1990 World Cup, and then as an FIH umpires manager at a number of world level events including the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games.



Hadfield has worked on a number of officiating panels, committees and councils, working to develop the art of hockey officiating. In 2006 she was awarded the Guust Lathouwers Memorial Trophy (awarded every two years for outstanding service to the development and promotion of umpiring) by the FIH.



Hatt, formerly President of HA, received his AM for significant service to hockey as a senior administrator, to Australian rules football, and to sport in Western Australia.



A former hockey player, coach and manager with Western Australia, he previously served as Executive Director and Chief Policy Advisor in the Western Australian Government’s Department of Premier and Cabinet from 2003 to 2008, and as Chief Executive of the Fremantle Football Club from 1994 until 2001.



In hockey, in addition to his involvement in nine national championship winning Western Australian teams, Hatt has represented Australia at Masters level and has served as Team Manager for the senior Australian men’s national team, the Kookaburras.



Laverty has been awarded her Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for service to hockey.



She has been involved with hockey since 1973 as both a player and a coach. Devoted to the sport, Laverty has assisted with the development and growth of hockey through her work at Canterbury Women's Hockey Association, Parranattam Women's Hockey Association, Western Districts Hockey Association and Nepean Hockey Association.



Laverty also served in the Army Reserves for 20 years whilst still playing at tournaments and contributing to Australian hockey.



HA would once again like to congratulate the trio on their remarkable achievements.



Hockey Australia media release