Elun Hack, head coach of Ireland's U18 Boys squad, has today announced his squad of 18 for the upcoming European Championships in Santandar. Ireland sit in Pool B and will face tough opposition int he forms of the Netherlands, France and Belgium.





Speaking about the squad, Hack said “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the players selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming Europeans in Santander from 15/21 July. The selection was extremely competitive, and on the back of a very successful Training camp in South Africa over Easter we have selected the players that believe will best represent our team principles in the hopes of achieving our objectives. We hope to fine tune several key principles in the coming weeks, and give ourselves the best chance of being as competitive as possible when we play against the top nations next month. Many thanks to all the players, and parents, for their effort throughout the past several months."



Match Schedule:



15/7/18 10am Ireland vs Netherlands

16/7/18 5:45pm Ireland vs France

18/7/18 12pm Ireland vs Belgium



Click here for full tournament schedule.

Surname First Club School 1 Adams Luke Three Rock Rovers Newpark Comp 2 Brophy Tony Church of Ireland Ashton 3 Dale Scott Banbridge Banbridge Academy 4 Duggan Mark Clontarf Mount Temple 5 Edgar Andrew Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn 6 Empey Alistair Three Rock Rovers The High School 7 Gibson Fergus Annadale Sullivan Upper 8 Haycock Jack Cookstown Cookstown 9 Johnson Ben Kilkenny Newtown, Waterford 10 Kidd Oliver Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn 11 Lawless David Clontarf Mount Temple 12 Lynch Johnny Lisnagarvey Wallace HS 13 Lynch Harry Three Rock Rovers The High School 14 McCollum Robert Three Rock Rovers Wesley College 15 Morris Harry Lisnagarvey Sullivan Upper 16 Ramsey Ewan Avoca Newpark 17 Robson Tom Annadale Sullivan Upper 18 Romoli Matteo Monkstown St Andrews College

Non Travelling reserves

19 Greaney Josh Corinthian Wesley College 20 Milliken Matthew Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn 21 Raben Jake Hurley HC International School of Amsterdam

Irish Hockey Association media release