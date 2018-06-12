U18 Boys Squad For European Championships
Elun Hack, head coach of Ireland's U18 Boys squad, has today announced his squad of 18 for the upcoming European Championships in Santandar. Ireland sit in Pool B and will face tough opposition int he forms of the Netherlands, France and Belgium.
Speaking about the squad, Hack said “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the players selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming Europeans in Santander from 15/21 July. The selection was extremely competitive, and on the back of a very successful Training camp in South Africa over Easter we have selected the players that believe will best represent our team principles in the hopes of achieving our objectives. We hope to fine tune several key principles in the coming weeks, and give ourselves the best chance of being as competitive as possible when we play against the top nations next month. Many thanks to all the players, and parents, for their effort throughout the past several months."
Match Schedule:
15/7/18 10am Ireland vs Netherlands
16/7/18 5:45pm Ireland vs France
18/7/18 12pm Ireland vs Belgium
Click here for full tournament schedule.
|Surname
|First
|Club
|School
|1
|Adams
|Luke
|Three Rock Rovers
|Newpark Comp
|2
|Brophy
|Tony
|Church of Ireland
|Ashton
|3
|Dale
|Scott
|Banbridge
|Banbridge Academy
|4
|Duggan
|Mark
|Clontarf
|Mount Temple
|5
|Edgar
|Andrew
|Lisnagarvey
|Friends School, Lisburn
|6
|Empey
|Alistair
|Three Rock Rovers
|The High School
|7
|Gibson
|Fergus
|Annadale
|Sullivan Upper
|8
|Haycock
|Jack
|Cookstown
|Cookstown
|9
|Johnson
|Ben
|Kilkenny
|Newtown, Waterford
|10
|Kidd
|Oliver
|Lisnagarvey
|Friends School, Lisburn
|11
|Lawless
|David
|Clontarf
|Mount Temple
|12
|Lynch
|Johnny
|Lisnagarvey
|Wallace HS
|13
|Lynch
|Harry
|Three Rock Rovers
|The High School
|14
|McCollum
|Robert
|Three Rock Rovers
|Wesley College
|15
|Morris
|Harry
|Lisnagarvey
|Sullivan Upper
|16
|Ramsey
|Ewan
|Avoca
|Newpark
|17
|Robson
|Tom
|Annadale
|Sullivan Upper
|18
|Romoli
|Matteo
|Monkstown
|St Andrews College
Non Travelling reserves
|19
|Greaney
|Josh
|Corinthian
|Wesley College
|20
|Milliken
|Matthew
|Lisnagarvey
|Friends School, Lisburn
|21
|Raben
|Jake
|Hurley HC
|International School of Amsterdam
