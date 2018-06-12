By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police's Richard Birir controls a short corner during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Sikh Union on May 27, 2018 at City Park Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Kenya Police moved level on points with leaders Butali Sugar Warriors following the weekend round of the 2018 Kenya Hockey Union league matches.





Greensharks missed the chance to close the gap on the top two after they lost 2-1 to Wazalendo, while in the women’s Premier League, United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) are off the bottom spot after securing their first win of the season.



Champions Police saw off USIU men’s team 2-1 in Sunday's late game thanks to goals from strikers Amos Barkibir and Calvins Kanu.



The students pulled a goal back through skipper Owens Odando but it proved to be a mere consolation. The win took the law enforcers to 21 points, same as leaders Butali, who were not in action this weekend, and remain top courtesy of their superior goal difference.



Butali have played seven games, one less than Police and the two nemesis are set to clash this coming weekend in a crunch tie.



Police coach Patrick Mugambi said the win gives them the confidence going into the top-of-the-table clash against Butali.



“We have already lost one game this season and we cannot therefore afford to drop any more points if we want to keep our title,” Mugambi admitted.



Sharks missed the chance to move to within a point of the top two after they went down 2-1 to Wazalendo. Joab Malanda struck the winner for Wazalendo two minutes to the end to earn his side their first win against the Sharks in three seasons.



Waza had gone ahead through Nelson Shiraku’s 26th minute penalty stroke, before Sharks restored parity through Victor Osiche six minutes to the end.



Sharks had drawn 1-1 with USIU on Saturday. Sharks remain in third place on 17 points from nine matches, four ahead of Wazalendo who are fourth.



The 2012 champions Nairobi Simba complete the top five places with seven points. Last season’s women’s Premier League runners up USIU Spartans finally got their first win of the season after a 2-0 win over Amira Sailors.



Goals from captain Beatrice Mbugua and Peres Akinyi gave the Thika Road-based side the much needed three points.



The win lifted them two spots to fifth place with three points, though they are still nine points behind leaders and champions Telkom.



Spartans coach Willis Okeyo believes the win could prove to be a turning point in their season.



