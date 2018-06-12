Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: On March 22 when Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore visited the Sports Authority of India, South Centre, here, the Indian hockey teams had informed him about the poor quality of food at the camp.





Speaking to the media later, Rathore had said, "I have already told the regional director we will pay the chefs and cooks more but we have to have better quality."



But nothing has changed since then.



According to sources in Hockey India, the federation has made repeated requests to SAI since October last year. On Saturday, the men's team chief coach Harendra Singh wrote to HI president Rajinder Singh following blood reports of players which indicated food-related deficiencies like potassium. Singh referred the matter to Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra. In turn, Batra shot off a mail to SAI director general Neelam Kapur urging her to take action.



Food has been a bone of contention between SAI and NSFs over the years.



In his letter, Harendra, who first raised the issue as the national women's coach, states: "...The food quality at Bangalore SAI centre has been well below par for a professional unit. There is excessive oil and fat throughout, bones without hardly any meat. In some cases, players and staff have found insects, bugs and hair in food. Also, hygiene has been neglected."



TOI spoke to a number of campers at the Centre and learnt that food at the camp did not provide sufficient proteins, vitamins or variety to supplement the amount of training the players undergo. This in turn could and to some extent is already affecting the immune system, recovery, muscle growth energy and performance on the pitch.



Among the key changes the players seek are sufficient nutrients and carbohydrates for energy. They also want a major protein source in each meal, providing enough options for vegetarians as well. The men's hockey team is currently working with a dietician.



Another major hurdle at the camp is hygiene. Most of the vessels used to cook look dated and often the cooks and helps do not wear gloves or hats.



While Kapur was remained unavailable for comment, Shyam Sundar, regional director SAI, South Centre, said, "We are taking measures to improve the facilities and they (hockey coaches and staff) have discussed their requirement with me. Also, we have invited applications last month for a chef to cater to varous tastes."



What's on the plate?



SAI budget per elite athlete per day: Rs 690.



A broad look at the menu



Breakfast: Boiled eggs, papaya, cold milk, brown bread, butter, jam and seasonal fruits.

Lunch and dinner: Chicken curry, egg burji, chapatis, boiled vegetables, greens, two kinds of sabzi, rice and curd.



Major grouses:



Quality of food provided. For example, instead of chicken breast which is recommended, most often bony chicken is served.

Quality and variety of fruits.

Lack of hygiene



What they want:



Variety in the menu.

Ensure a major protein source at each meal

Enough options for vegetarians.



The Times of India