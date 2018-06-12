Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: India’s hockey stars training for the Asian Games and World Cup are getting more bones than meat to eat, says the chief coach, and have found, at times, that this lean diet is supplemented with unwanted protein in the form of bugs. There is also a hair problem.





Chief coach Harendra Singh wrote to Hockey India president Rajinder Singh on Saturday complaining about the poor quality of food being served to the players at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here. The coach also complained about bad hygiene in the kitchen (the bugs, and the hair).



In his letter, Singh, who first raised this issue as the national women’s team coach, states: “...The food quality at Bangalore SAI centre has been well below par for a professional unit. There is excessive oil and fat throughout (in the food), bones with hardly any meat. In some cases, players and staff have found insects, bugs and hair in the food. Hygiene has also been neglected.”



Singh’s letter says recent blood reports of players have indicated food-related deficiencies of vitamins and minerals. Singh referred the matter to Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra who, in turn, sent an email to SAI director-general Neelam Kapur urging her to take action.



Food has been a bone of contention between SAI and National Sports Federations over the years.



