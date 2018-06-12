s2h team







Indian Men's chief coach Harendra Singh has complained about poor quality and unclean food being served at the Sports Authority of India, Bangaluru, where the Netherlands' bound Indian team is presently undergoing preparatory camp.





The complete content of the mail that concerned Harendra wrote to Hockey India is reproduced below, as Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, President of Indian Olympic Association, has forwarded the mail to top functionaries in the Government.



Dear Sir,



I would like to bring your kind notice of Food quality at Bangalore SAI centre, which is well below par. Excessive oil and fat through out is not good for professional sides. Bone with lack of meats, monotonous food is being served, and cleanness is also not there. Some of the cases of players and staff, insect, bugs and hair were found in food.



Sir, I also would to also like to inform you that hygiene part has also been neglected.

Sir before CWG during our one of the camp Hon’ble Sports Minister visited the camps given instruction to competent authorities that with in 48 hrs these complain must be addressed. But in spite of Hon’ble Minister Saheb instructions, no change is visible.



The kitchen utensil which are used to prepare the food are, not clean.



Sir, we are preparing Senior Men’s for up coming Champions trophy’s, Asian Games and World Cup. It is vital for these high performance athletes to have all meal which consists entire nutrition. Recently we conducted all 48 athletes blood test and many Athletes' blood report revealed many food related deficiencies which are hindrances for them to perform to an optimum level.



Therefore, I would like to inform you that kindly look in to this matter and help us to get this problem ASP.



Warmest regards



Harendra Singh, Chief coach - Men's Hockey



India will be playing the last edition of the Champions Trophy in Breda, The Netherlands which starts on 23rd June.



