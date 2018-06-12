

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Captain Blair Tarrant is set make a welcome return to the turf during the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s tour of Japan and India next month.





The 28-year-old veteran of 179 tests has recovered from a frustrating back injury which saw him unable to compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Tarrant leads a playing group of 20, including goalkeeper Dominic Dixon and striker Dylan Thomas who are both in line to make their debut, for four matches against Japan and one against Germany in Shiga and Gifu, Japan from 4-15 July.



Dixon and Thomas will then return home to New Zealand while the remaining 18 players head to Bangalore, India for three tests from 15-24 July as preparation for December’s Hockey World Cup in the same location.



Head coach Darren Smith said the tour is timely for the group, with an opportunity for some fresh faces to get international experience ahead of World Cup selections later in the year.



“To have the ability to spend time in Japan and India against very challenging competition gives us a chance to test our on and off field systems ahead of the World Cup and Olympics,” Smith said.



“It will be great to have Blair Tarrant back on the turf. He is a very important cog for our squad both as an outstanding player and the leadership role he undertakes. We look forward to seeing him in the Vantage Black Sticks shirt again.



“Dom and Dylan have been impressive during the past 12 months and recently in training so we are excited to see how they perform at the top level.”



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN

Tour of Shiga and Gifu, Japan

4-15 July, 2018

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS David BRYDON Canterbury Midfielder 21 35 Marcus CHILD Auckland Midfielder 27 126 Dominic DIXON Central Goalkeeper 21 - George ENERSEN Canterbury Goalkeeper 26 34 Daniel HARRIS Capital Striker 21 12 Stephen JENNESS Capital Striker 27 207 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 25 45 Dane LETT Capital Defender 27 23 Shea McALEESE Central Defender 33 264 Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender 23 39 George MUIR North Harbour Midfielder 24 95 Dominic NEWMAN Canterbury Midfielder 21 28 Jared PANCHIA Auckland Striker 24 86 Hayden PHILLIPS Central Midfielder 20 53 Brad READ Capital Defender 23 14 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 27 85 Kane RUSSELL Southern Defender 26 118 Blair TARRANT (c) Southern Defender 28 179 Dylan THOMAS Central Striker 22 - Nic WOODS Midlands Defender 22 83

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN

Tour of Bangalore, India

15-24 July, 2018

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS David BRYDON Canterbury Midfielder 21 35 Marcus CHILD Auckland Midfielder 27 126 George ENERSEN Canterbury Goalkeeper 26 34 Daniel HARRIS North Harbour Striker 21 12 Stephen JENNESS Capital Striker 27 207 Richard JOYCE North Harbour Goalkeeper 25 45 Dane LETT Capital Defender 27 23 Shea McALEESE Central Defender 33 264 Harry MISKIMMIN Capital Defender 23 39 George MUIR North Harbour Midfielder 24 95 Dominic NEWMAN Canterbury Midfielder 21 28 Jared PANCHIA Auckland Striker 24 86 Hayden PHILLIPS Central Midfielder 20 53 Brad READ Capital Defender 23 14 Nick ROSS Southern Midfielder 27 85 Kane RUSSELL Southern Defender 26 118 Blair TARRANT (c) Southern Defender 28 179 Nic WOODS Midlands Defender 22



Hockey New Zealand Media release