Tarrant returns for Vantage Black Sticks

Published on Tuesday, 12 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 40
Photo: www.photosport.nz

Captain Blair Tarrant is set make a welcome return to the turf during the Vantage Black Sticks Men’s tour of Japan and India next month.



The 28-year-old veteran of 179 tests has recovered from a frustrating back injury which saw him unable to compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Tarrant leads a playing group of 20, including goalkeeper Dominic Dixon and striker Dylan Thomas who are both in line to make their debut, for four matches against Japan and one against Germany in Shiga and Gifu, Japan from 4-15 July.

Dixon and Thomas will then return home to New Zealand while the remaining 18 players head to Bangalore, India for three tests from 15-24 July as preparation for December’s Hockey World Cup in the same location.

Head coach Darren Smith said the tour is timely for the group, with an opportunity for some fresh faces to get international experience ahead of World Cup selections later in the year.

“To have the ability to spend time in Japan and India against very challenging competition gives us a chance to test our on and off field systems ahead of the World Cup and Olympics,” Smith said.

“It will be great to have Blair Tarrant back on the turf. He is a very important cog for our squad both as an outstanding player and the leadership role he undertakes. We look forward to seeing him in the Vantage Black Sticks shirt again.

“Dom and Dylan have been impressive during the past 12 months and recently in training so we are excited to see how they perform at the top level.”

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN
Tour of Shiga and Gifu, Japan
4-15 July, 2018

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

David BRYDON

Canterbury

Midfielder

21

35

Marcus CHILD

Auckland

Midfielder

27

126

Dominic DIXON

Central

Goalkeeper

21

-

George ENERSEN

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

26

34

Daniel HARRIS

Capital

Striker

21

12

Stephen JENNESS

Capital

Striker

27

207

Richard JOYCE

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

25

45

Dane LETT

Capital

Defender

27

23

Shea McALEESE

Central

Defender

33

264

Harry MISKIMMIN

Capital

Defender

23

39

George MUIR

North Harbour

Midfielder

24

95

Dominic NEWMAN

Canterbury

Midfielder

21

28

Jared PANCHIA

Auckland

Striker

24

86

Hayden PHILLIPS

Central

Midfielder

20

53

Brad READ

Capital

Defender

23

14

Nick ROSS

Southern

Midfielder

27

85

Kane RUSSELL

Southern

Defender

26

118

Blair TARRANT (c)

Southern

Defender

28

179

Dylan THOMAS

Central

Striker

22

-

Nic WOODS

Midlands

Defender

22

83

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS MEN
Tour of Bangalore, India
15-24 July, 2018

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

David BRYDON

Canterbury

Midfielder

21

35

Marcus CHILD

Auckland

Midfielder

27

126

George ENERSEN

Canterbury

Goalkeeper

26

34

Daniel HARRIS

North Harbour

Striker

21

12

Stephen JENNESS

Capital

Striker

27

207

Richard JOYCE

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

25

45

Dane LETT

Capital

Defender

27

23

Shea McALEESE

Central

Defender

33

264

Harry MISKIMMIN

Capital

Defender

23

39

George MUIR

North Harbour

Midfielder

24

95

Dominic NEWMAN

Canterbury

Midfielder

21

28

Jared PANCHIA

Auckland

Striker

24

86

Hayden PHILLIPS

Central

Midfielder

20

53

Brad READ

Capital

Defender

23

14

Nick ROSS

Southern

Midfielder

27

85

Kane RUSSELL

Southern

Defender

26

118

Blair TARRANT (c)

Southern

Defender

28

179

Nic WOODS

Midlands

Defender

22

  


Hockey New Zealand Media release

