CHANDIGARH: Manpreet Singh is one of the top midfielders in international hockey and is the engine on which the Indian team functions. Till recently, he was also the captain of the Indian team before being replaced by PR Sreejesh. The Jalandhar lad has scored 12 goals for India and has 210 international caps to his name.





TOI caught up with Manpreet Singh on the sidelines of a promotional event in Chandigarh. The 25-year-old believes that his game will improve in the upcoming season since the pressure of captaincy won’t be there. Besides, he also shared his opinion about new chief coach Harendra Singh and what the Indian team needs to do to improve its consistency at the world level.



Excerpts:



What is your evaluation of the Indian team’s performance during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games?



I would be frank, it was really poor. It was an insipid show. We failed as a unit, and I think my individual performance was also below par.



Do you think you have been made a scapegoat for the performance and stripped off captaincy?



No, I don’t think so. It (removal from the post of captaincy) was the decision of the team management as they wanted an experienced guy to lead the Indian team. Sreejesh paaji was the captain before me and I was leading the team just because he got injured. I have no hard feelings.



Were you disappointed?



Yes, a little… but then I realised it is a blessing in disguise for me as now I can concentrate on my own game. There are lots of areas where I need to improve. I hope to keep delivering for my country and my team. I aspire to win medals for India.



There is constant chopping and changing of coaches in Indian hockey. Does that affect the team?



Honestly speaking, it (change of coaches) has never affected the team. We are a very close-knit unit and do not bother about things that are happening outside the turf. Our job is to play good hockey — no matter whoever the coach is.



There were rumours that senior players were not happy with the Sjoerd Marijne’s approach, is it true?



It’s not true at all. I was the captain of the team when Marijne was the chief coach — if there were problems, I would have known it. There was no friction between the senior players and the coach. I think these allegations are baseless.



Your opinion about the national team’s new coach Harendra Singh?



I am looking forward to play under him (Harendra). I had played under him for two years when I was with the Ranchi Rays during the Hockey India League (HIL). He is a strict disciplinarian and a very dedicated guy. On the field, he is a hard task master; but off it, he treats his team like his family.



Do you think Indian team lacks consistency, while playing top flight hockey against top teams of the world?



Yes, that is true and I agree it is one area where we need to improve significantly. One day we are beating the top-most team of the world, and the very next day we are losing to a team whose ranking is way below us. We have to be more disciplined and ruthless in our approach.



You have been recommended for this year’s Arjuna award. How does it feel?



It is an amazing feeling. I am honoured that Hockey India has recommended by name for the award, but right now my focus is to win a medal for the country in the upcoming Champions Trophy.



You have played more than 200 matches for the country. How has been the journey so far?



It has been incredible. There are a lot of memories — the 2014 Asian Games where we won the gold medal by defeating Pakistan in the final tops the chart. Then there is the 2014 Commonwealth Games where we finished second and got the silver; and not to forget the two Olympics (London 2012 and Rio 2016) that I have participated in. Although we didn’t win a medal, but an Olympic experience leaves you a lot richer. I owe all my success to my family. It hasn’t been an easy journey so far, but definitely satisfying one.



In the movie Harjeeta it is shown that you gave money to Harjeet Singh so that he can fly back to Chandigarh and get his passport. Is it true?



Yes, it is true. We were in the national camp for the Junior Asia Cup in Bengaluru and every member of the team was told to deposit their passport within a week. Harjeet didn’t have a passport and he was crying. I put my arm around him and gave my debit card to him — so that he can fly back to Chandigarh and get his passport done.



These days there are so many biopics coming up that are related to sportspersons. Do you want your life to be shared on the silver screen?



(Laughs) No, I haven’t achieved anything great in my career that necessitates a biopic. Maybe if we win an Olympic medal then something on those lines can be thought about.



