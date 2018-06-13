Effervescent Zimbabwean hockey player who helped to win the fledgling nation’s first gold medal at the Moscow Games in 1980



By Cathy Harris





Liz Chase with her gold medal in 1980



In what was surely one of the most bizarre starts to an Olympic campaign, the Zimbabwe women’s hockey team set off from Harare for the 1980 Moscow Games in an aircraft used to transport meat. They had to cope with the overpowering stench, strapped in like paratroopers down either side, their luggage piled up in the middle.





Robert Mugabe had led the newly independent country, formerly known as Rhodesia, for three months when the International Olympic Committee extended its invitation. Women’s hockey was making its Olympic debut and there had been plans for a six-team tournament, but five pulled out after the US-led western boycott protesting against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.



With only the hosts left, the organisers cast around for replacements. The Zimbabweans received their invitation 35 days before the opening ceremony and officials scrambled to select a squad. Their captain, Ann Grant, admitted that they were like a bunch of excited children when they first saw the Olympic stadium. “We had never seen an artificial pitch and didn’t have the right shoes to play on it because we’d only ever played on sunbaked grass pitches in Zimbabwe,” she recalled. “We had to rush out and buy them.”



The happy-go-lucky group attracted the attention of many athletes in the Olympic Village. Britain’s impending medal-winners Daley Thompson, Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett were among the athletes who spent time with them and followed their progress during the Games.



“Suddenly people wanted to know all about Zimbabwe,” said Chase. “We went to a party at the Kremlin and had such fun socialising with loads of famous athletes. Everyone wanted a part of us — we were all just so proud.”



A skilful and versatile forward with a natural goalscoring ability, Chase was a cornerstone of the side as they pro- gressed through the round-robin event. Despite struggling with a knee injury, she provided the pass for Pat McKillop to seal Zimbabwe’s 4-1 victory over Austria, which secured the gold medal.



Never one to opt for extra training sessions, Chase could be temperamental when things did not go her way on the pitch, but her vivacious personality and sense of fun and enthusiasm made her popular among her peers.



There was one hitch at the medal ceremony, Sarah English, the team’s goalkeeper, recalled. “Zimbabwe didn’t even have its own national anthem,” she said. “They played the Olympic anthem, that’s all. But there was the Zimbabwe flag and we were all so proud.”



Back home the team’s unlikely victory had captivated the nation: they were heralded as “the Golden Girls”, and Mugabe’s wife, Sally, promised each squad member an ox.



At a ceremony to mark their triumph the said animals failed to materialise and the players were left bemused as Mrs Mugabe presented them with a small polystyrene-wrapped packet of meat each. “It was actually hilarious,” Chase recalled.



Elizabeth Muriel Chase was born in the city of Mutare (formerly Umtali), the elder of two daughters born to Ken, who worked in customs and excise, and Daphne (née Lowth), a housewife.



As a young girl Liz moved with her parents to Bulawayo before they returned to Harare, where she attended Girls High School. She was a school prefect and games captain, and she excelled at hockey, representing the national schools team.



As a student at Johannesburg College of Education (JCE), Chase represented South Africa at under-21 level and Southern Transvaal. After graduating with a teaching diploma she returned to Harare. Posts at Oriel Girls High School and Mount Pleasant High School followed. From 1976 to 1977 she played six times for South Africa.



Three years after winning the gold medal Chase accepted a position at JCE as a lecturer in physical education. Always eager to maintain links with the sport, she took on several roles, includ- ing coaching the South African schools team. She also served on provincial and national selection panels and became a sports administrator at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2000 until her retirement in 2015. She is survived by her partner of 28 years, Clare Digby, former president of the South African Hockey Association.



Her lasting legacy is the long-awaited synthetic turf hockey pitch at Wits, which was officially opened in 2014. Her effervescence made her the driving force behind the £750,000 project as she co-ordinated the fundraising effort.



Chase loved cooking, especially on the barbecue, and friends tell the story of an incident in the bush near Kruger National Park. Noticing two hyenas in the darkness 20 yards from the fire pit, the guests quickly scampered to the house for safety, apart from Chase, who was unfazed and ignored the predators as she calmly carried on cooking.



Liz Chase, Olympic gold hockey medal- winner, was born on April 26, 1950. She died of cancer on May 9, 2018, aged 68



