Jyothi Laldas





Bridget Swart PHOTO: supplied



TALENTED 17-year-old South African, Bridget Swart from Mandeni will represent KZN in hockey at Bokkie Week in Limpopo.





She will be playing in the U19 AVS Natal team.



The event, which will be held in Naboomspruit from July 2 to 6 will see AVS rugby, hockey and netball players do battle for the winners’ titles.



The participants will begin their tour on June 27 in preparation for the tournaments.



To this end, Bridget, who holds her AVS Natal colours in hockey, needs to raise an amount of R6 700 to cover the cost of going to the event.



She is appealing to the community and businesses to help her make this dream a reality.



“I have been playing hockey since Grade 2 and I love it so much. I hope that you will be able to help me attend this event and make one of my dreams come true.”



Anyone willing to assist can contact the organisers on +27 71 892 9839 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.



News24