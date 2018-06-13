



Insurance brand, Old Mutual iWYZE is excited to again partner with the South African Hockey Association (SAHA) on behalf of SA Schools Hockey Association, as the official title partner sponsor of the 2018 Schools Hockey Nationals under-16 and under-18 categories as well as the National Schools Teams for this season. This sponsorship forms part of iWYZE’s vision to support and groom the country’s young talent and fits into its brand vision, which is to enable positive futures.





Old Mutual iWYZE maintains their youth sponsorship programme for boys and girls at under 16 and under 18 tournaments and as well as the Schools High-Performance programmes, which also sees the inclusion of an international series between South African Schools and Australian District School Teams that will take place from 9-11 July in Pietermaritzburg.



“I am thrilled that iWYZE returns to sponsor this amazing tournament for a second year. Last year’s tournament was incredible and we look forward to it being bigger and better this year,” says iWYZE Head of Brand & Advertising, Presodhini Naicker.



“Sports has always been a significant part of our country’s heritage – our people are passionate about it and take it very seriously. Therefore, it is an honor to partner with SAHA, to help develop one of our country’s fastest growing sports and support the boys and girls who passionately perform their best to represent their respective schools and promote the game of hockey. With our support, we can help these boys and girls inspire other young hopefuls to follow in their footsteps and assist this beautiful game to continue to flourish.



“SA Hockey would like to thank iWYZE for their continued support for our schools hockey program. The iWYZE Nationals are a platform for future stars of the game to showcase their talents.." Said Marissa Langeni the CEO of South African Hockey Association.



“The SA Schools Hockey family are ecstatic to once again be involved with Old Mutual iWYZE, a household name in short-term and motor vehicle insurance. This year’s event will showcase the difference that iWYZE has made in Schools’ Hockey at the National Events,” said Wendell Domingo, President of SASHOC. “This spectacular event will have the added attraction of SA u18 Boys and Girls strutting their talents against Australia National Schools teams.”



SA Hockey Association media release