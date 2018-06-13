

©: Marloes Kaal



Jorrit Croon has joined HC Bloemendaal for the upcoming season, making the switch from HGC with whom he made his major breakthrough into the Dutch national team in 2016.





Speaking about the move, the Rio Olympian said it was tough decision but that he feeld Bloemendaal will help his development.



“I have had good years at HGC but, as a top athlete, you want to improve yourself every time. Then the question is: where can I do that best? The way of playing at Bloemendaal, the team and the coaching staff are great. I can improve myself here.



“Michel van den Heuvel demands the utmost from his players. I know that I can still learn a lot in the defense and I hope to play and win more finals.”



Board member Tophockey Pepijn Post said of the new arrival: “Jorrit is a great hockey player, technically very special. It's great that such talents want to play at Bloemendaal.



Croon, meanwhile, concluded: “I have always had a special feeling for Bloemendaal. When I played hockey for only a few years, Bloemendaal won five country titles in a row. That was very special. I hope to have a great many years with great success at 't Kopje.”



Euro Hockey League media release