SoftCo Series To Be Streamed Live On Hockey Ireland Youtube

Published on Wednesday, 13 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 47
Both matches of the SoftCo Series between the Green Army and Canada will be streamed live on Hockey Ireland's Youtube channel. The fixtures are the first home games of Ireland's World Cup preparation and are a great opportunity to see the Green Army in action! As well as two great matches, there will be a fun zone, Hockey Skills Challenge, spot prizes and free thunder sticks for all children.



Match 1: 15/6/18 7pm Ireland vs Canada
Match 2: 16/6/18 5pm Ireland vs Canada

Both matches will take place in Pembroke Wanderers. Please note the previously schedule match on Wednesday June 13th in Three Rock has been cancelled.

Tickets will be available on the gate:

Children-Free
Adults- €10 for 1 match or €15 for both matches

Irish Hockey Association media release

