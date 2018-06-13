

Photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland women won the opening match of the Italian Series with an excellent 2-1 victory at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





It was an even and competitive opening quarter with neither side able to penetrate the opposition defence. Katie Robertson was showing some nice play in the middle of the pitch for Scotland and the back line looked strong and resolute.



The first chance of the match went to Italy when Giuliana Ruggieri turned and shot on the left just wide of the target.



Italy enjoyed more possession in the second quarter but the Scots were strong at the back.



Scotland’s best chance came when Fiona Burnet went surging into the D but was denied by some solid defending.



The second half had barely began when Italy took the lead. The goal came through a deflection by Ruggieri to go 1-0 up.



Scotland nearly struck back instantly but Nikki Alexander-Lloyd was denied by some solid Italian defending with a strike across goal.



Italy came close for a second goal from a penalty corner but Lucy Camlin in goal got down low to her right to make an excellent save.



Scotland again caused problems when Lucy Lanigan turned and shot in a crowded D but her effort was blocked.



Scotland then deservedly equalised when Amy Costello slammed home a penalty corner to equalise for Scotland. The powerful low strike found the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.





Photo by Mark Pugh



Scotland broke down the right at the start of Q4, and nearly took the lead when Fiona Burnet dived for the ball but couldn’t connect.



A second goal came soon enough and it was Scotland who took the lead through another penalty corner routine. This time a scramble on the goal line was knocked home from close range by Alexander-Lloyd to make it 2-1.



Scotland came very close to scoring a third from another penalty corner but Italy managed to scramble the ball clear.



A late Italy penalty corner nearly brought an equaliser but it was smashed past the post, and Scotland held on to claim an excellent series win on the opening night.



Scotland play Italy in the second match of the Italian Series on Thursday at 12:00 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



Scottish Hockey Union media release