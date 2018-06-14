Alexie Beovich







Hockey Australia today announced a five-year deal with Fox Sports Australia, giving fans access to live and exclusive HD coverage of the Hockey Pro League, Hockey World Cups, Champions Trophies and Olympic Qualification Events until 2022.





In addition to this, Fox Sports will broadcast the new Australian hockey league from 2019.



The deal is part of the International Hockey Federation’s global strategy and has been struck in partnership with Hockey Australia.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier says the deal is hugely important in delivering on the sport’s ambition to grow and engage.



“This partnership will provide extensive, high quality coverage of our game both within Australia and through FIH’s global broadcast partners and channels throughout the year. As a result, fans will now have many more opportunities to engage with the sport on a more regular basis,”, Favier said.



“We know that great content is key to our success. The partnership with Fox Sports is one important element in our strategy of giving fans – and potential fans – the opportunity to experience our sport. Our content strategy considers a range of platforms with broadcast of course being very important.”



Fox Sports COO, Peter Campbell, said: “Fox Sports is delighted to extend its partnership with the International Hockey Federation, a deal which will provide unprecedented coverage for the sport.



“Fox Sports will deliver more local and international action than ever before, broadcasting the exciting new Hockey Pro League from 2019, and with the 2020 Olympics just around the corner, we will be the place for fans to follow the Aussies with coverage of major events including the World Cup and Olympic Qualifiers.



“Our Australian hockey teams have achieved enormous success on the global stage but have had little visibility outside the Olympics. This new partnership will change that, providing significantly more coverage, both internationally and domestically, which will help grow the sport and showcase these incredible athletes.”



July's 2018 Champion's Trophy will be the first tournament broadcast in the new deal.



Hockey Australia media release