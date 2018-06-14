



Rot-Weiss Koln have signed up German talent Eric Knobling from Crefelder HC, making him their second addition for next season following the confirmation of Florian Pelzner.





Knobling, aged 19, is one of the emerging attacking stars in the country and is part of the underage international setup, scoring 19 goals in 44 junior matches, winning the European Championship in 2016. He will study in Koln, too.



André Henning, head coach of the club, said of the new arrival: "Eric is an extremely smart but also athletic player. He has an insanely high sense of perception, lots of speed, and for his young age, a great presence.



“He will increase our youth in the side alongside Max Werner, Lukas Trompertz and Kai Aichinger as well as Max Siegburg and Emil Schaefer. We are therefore very happy about Eric's decision to play for us because we are getting better in the short term but we also are strengthening long-term and sustainably."



Knobling added: “Having planned to move to Koln, I wanted to take the opportunity to look for a new challenge. I also wanted to make the next step in the development of my career and see the best conditions for it in Rot-Weiss.



“I'm very excited about the strong team and the team mates. At this point, I would like to thank you for the great years at CHTC."



Euro Hockey League media release