By Lungile Dube





Garth, Wayne and Trevor Sinclair look forward to competing at the Masters Hockey World Cup next month.



Three family members who all live in Midrand have been chosen to play for South Africa at the Masters Hockey World Cup in Spain.





Trevor Sinclair has been selected along with his two sons Wayne and Garth to participate in the tournament from 27 July to 6 August.



Wayne said they were very excited to be part of the South African team. “We are proud and from a personal perspective, it is extraordinary for three members of a family to be selected at the same time to play at the World Cup,” he said.



“I am excited and nervous at the same time. We have an intense training schedule and I will probably have to be the fittest I have ever been my whole life.”



Wayne and his brother Garth will be part of the 40 plus age group team while Trevor will play for the Grand Masters 50 plus age group team. “My father used to play for Zimbabwe,” said Wayne.”He introduced my brother and me to the sport when I was seven years old. It’s a sport that we enjoy on any sunny day outdoors with the family.”



The trio will have to cover all costs to the World Cup from their own pockets and each of them will have to fork out R50 000.



“Unfortunately, the South African government does not support the sport in terms of international play,” added Wayne.



“We have been holding fundraisers to raise funds for all members to attend. Part of the proceedings from fundraisers go to charity.”



