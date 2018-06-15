

Diljit Dosanjh in Soorma



Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma has been creating immense buzz ever since the trailer has released.The actor is essaying the role of the former captain of the National hockey team, Sandeep Singh. Soorma showcases Sandeep's struggles to get on his own feet after getting paralyzed for two years after an accidental gunshot injures him right before the world cup. The trailer even takes us through the journey of India's campaign in the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which they won under his captaincy.





Shaad Ali, who decided to choose Diljit Dosanjh for the film, says the actor was most suited to play the role of Sandeep Singh. He says, “Diljit was the obvious choice for the film because he looked the part. I was not trying to find too much resemblance. That was not my criteria, because I was just trying to go with the look, who would look honest in that part.”



Ali also talks about the challenges one faces while dealing with a biopic. “Biopics comes with an added responsibility because you are dealing with a real-life person. It's not easy to make a biopic, but if you work with that persona and his or her family, things get easy,” says Ali.



The trailer is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.



Sandeep Singh's inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.



Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written and directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on July 13, 2018.



