By Ali Baggott







VICTORIA, BC – Field Hockey Canada is pleased to host the U21 Chilean National team for six games in Victoria from June 29 to July 6. The Canadian Women’s Junior National Team (JWNT) is excited to have their first set of international competition after what will be a vigorous few weeks of camps and ahead of a busy summer competition schedule in the early build up to the 2022 Junior World Cup.





A 24-member roster was declared for the summer training that includes a two-week camp at the artificial pitch and grounds of Shawnigan Lake School in Shawnigan Lake, B.C., June 11-24, the Chile Series in Victoria, June 29-July 6 and a 6-Nations tournament in Antwerp, Belgium from July 9-22. A narrowed-down roster has been selected for both the Chile series and Belgium-hosted tournament.



“With UVic now the designated training centre for the Canadian field hockey program, it is exciting for the junior women’s national team to have their first international series in Victoria,” said Shiaz Virjee, head coach of the JWNT. “The JWNT had a hugely successful camp at UVIC and are excited to play and host the series against Chile. The new JWNT group is excited and wants to follow the successful trail blazing by the WNT this year.”



Virjee led the UBC Thunderbirds men’s field hockey program for 13 seasons and prior to that was the Canadian men’s national team coach for seven years. He led Canada during the 1998 World Cup and helped the Canadians win gold at the 1999 Pan American Games, which garnered the team their spot at the 2000 Olympic Games.



Three juniors named to the team will get a rare opportunity to play on home turf during the Chile series including Cowichan defender Sara Goodman and Victoria defenders Lexi De Armond and Anna Mollenhauer.



Goodman, alongside Ontario’s Samantha McCrory will be fresh off senior international competition as they were named to the senior list that competed and won the Hockey Series Open in Mexico on June 5-10. McCrory scored six goals in her debut for Canada and was the team’s top goal scorer in her first international tournament.



Hannah Eborall, Margaret Pham, Jordyn Faiczak and Thora Rae, as well as Goodman, are all current UBC Thunderbirds players who will provide a lot of the experience to the squad. The team is a good blend from West to East as Ontario is well represented with the talents of Anna Constanzo, Dani Husar, Katie Lynes, Mackenzie Janzen and Frankie St. Louis being named.



Canadian fans can have the opportunity to watch and cheer on the Canadian juniors in Victoria with game dates set for the below dates, all with start times 4:00 p.m. pacific time.



Match 1 – Friday 29 June

Match 2 – Saturday 30 June

Match 3 – Monday 2 July

Match 4 – Tuesday 3 July

Match 5 – Thursday 5 July

Match 6 – Friday 6 July



Admission is by donation. Minimum suggested donation is $5-10 per person. All proceeds support the Canadian Senior Women’s National Team and Junior National Team. Fans are encouraged to wear their Canadian colours and can meet the players after each match.



CHILE SERIES ROSTER



Sanehprett Basra

Bronwyn Bird

Anna Constanzo

Alexis DeArmond

Grace Delmotte

Hannah Eborall

Jordyn Faiczak

Isabelle Fraser

Nora Goddard Despot

Sara Goodman

Dani Husar

Mackenzie Janzen

Katie Lynes

Camilla MacGillivray (GK)

Lonica McKinney

Samantha McCrory

Anna Mollenhauer

Aerin Park (GK)

Margaret Pham

Thora Rae

Brianna Ricker

Kate Rogers

Julia Ross



Field Hockey Canada media release