

14 June 2018 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Scotland v Italy, game 2 – photo by Duncan Gray



A late comeback by Scotland women in match two of the Italian Series was not enough to snatch a draw with Italy at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.





Two strikes by Millie Brown set Scotland up for another grand finale in the series but the Italians held on to level the series with one match to play.



It was again an even opening to the contest. The first chance of the match went to Scotland and it was Hanna McKie from the top of the D who stung the pads of the goalkeeper with a powerful strike.



The Scots earned a penalty corner towards the end of the first quarter and Kaz Cuthbert was denied by the goalkeeper diving low to her right.



A lightning second quarter saw Italy bag a few goals before half time.



The opening goal came from a short corner converted by Maria Socino low against the backboard. 1-0.



Italy went 2-0 up through a penalty corner rebound by Lara Oviedo before Sofia Maldonado finished from the right to make it 3-0.



There were two quality saves by Lucy Camlin to stop a fourth goal as half time approached and Scotland managed to see out the quarter with just a three-goal deficit.



A strong start to the second half by Scotland was typified by Bex Condie sending a sublime long pass for Kate Holmes, she played it to the D and Italy managed to clear under pressure from Amy Costello.





A short corner for Scotland towards the end of the third quarter saw Millie Brown pull one back for Scotland with a neat finish.



Then after the restart Scotland hit the post through a crowded D as they battled back into the contest.



With seven minutes remaining it was Brown at the double as Scotland pulled it back to 3-2. Brown went twisting and turning in the D and smashed the ball low into the net – a great finish.



Scotland pegged the Italians back as they went on the hunt for an equaliser but they were beaten by the clock and Italy levelled the series.



The final match will see the winner take all in the Italian Series at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on Friday at 7pm.



Scottish Hockey Union media release