

Photo: Rodrigo Jaramillo



TUCUMAN, Argentina In their final preparation test series before they head to the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup next month, the U.S. Women’s National Team has two games under their belts in a five-game event against FIH Hero World Ranked No. 3 Argentina. In their opening match, the score line did not reflect that of the performance of Team USA. Argentina finished well and was fueled by a hat trick to take the game, 5-1. Match two saw a scoreless first half before Los Leones scored three unanswered goals as the USWNT fell 3-1.





Game 1:



USA 1, ARG 5



In front of an animated home crowd at the Swimming and Gymnastics Club in Tucuman, Argentina, both sides took the field eager to start the series. What started from a long build up from down field, Argentina had a close chance a few minutes in which forced USA goalkeeper Jackie Briggs (Robesonia, Pa.) to come off the line to make the clear. A few minutes later, Argentina tested USA’s defense again when Maria Granatto found herself with the ball aside of Briggs but was unable to convert. Argentina and USA shared possession, and even a few good build ups toward goal, in the remaining minutes as the first quarter finished scoreless.



Six minutes into the second quarter, the deadlock broke when Julieta Jankunkas sped down the field and fired on goal to put Los Leonas on the board. Argentina was close to extending the lead less than a minute later, but the shot went wide. USA had a few close chances of their own but struggled to break through Los Leones’ solid circle defense. The halftime score stood in favor of Argentina, 1-0.



Scoring picked up for Argentina in the third quarter as they started to expose USA’s tactical errors. Los Leones captain Delfina Merino found the back of the net in the 34th minute off a low-angled backhand shot. USA tried to recover from the deficit but in the 40th minute, Jankunkas tallied her second goal of the game to give Argentina 3-0 lead. USA continued to work hard and just a minute later cut the goal margin by one. Off a penalty corner, Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.) grabbed and tucked a rebound in to make it 3-1. Two minutes following, Argentina would answer back with a penalty corner goal of their own. Julia Gomes Fantasia perfectly placed drag flick sailed in to make it 4-1.



The fourth quarter saw the Los Leones add one more to the scoreboard as Jankunas rounded out her hat trick with the final goal. She took advantage of a fast break to slip the ball past USA’s goalkeeper and secure the 5-1 win.



“Regardless of the score line, it was a good start to the series to allow up to get up to the proper speed and skill level for the World Cup,” said Stefanie Fee (Virginia Beach, Va.), USWNT defender.



Game 2:



USA 1, ARG 3



Ready to redeem their first performance, the U.S. Women’s National Team came out on fire in the second game and matched Argentina’s tempo. With a revised game plan USA negated Los Leones’ quick transitional play and limited unforced turnovers.



The first 30 minutes of the game was all defense for both sides as halftime was scoreless. This came on some big diving saves by USA’s goalkeeper Briggs, including denying Argentina their first penalty corner in the closing seconds of the second quarter.



Argentina came out strong in the third quarter and were able to capitalize on their forward momentum and high tempo play. Just two minutes in off a set penalty corner, inserter Agustina Habif got the ball back and slipped it past Briggs to make it 1-0. Argentina tried to double the lead minutes later, but their shot dinged off the right post.



In the fourth quarter, Argentina continued their drive. Within a minute span, back-to-back goals by Lucina Der Heyde extended Argentina’s lead to 3-0. The first came when Los Leones earned a penalty corner after Briggs saved another shot. While the initial attempt was saved, the ball found Lucina Von Der Heyde who swept a rocket into the goal. The second was off another penalty corner drag into the net.



USA was able to regain the intensity of the first two frames and earned their first penalty corner of the night. Ali Froede (Burke, Va.) initial sweep was blocked but Jill (Witmer) Funk (Lancaster, Pa.) controlled the rebound and sent it back to Froede, who’s second attempt went just wide. USA continued to press hard and regained possession. Funk sent the ball to Catherine Caro (Martinsville, N.J.) who was being met by a defender and slipped it left to Matson who finished strong on the backhand in 50th minute. The final score stood in favor of Argentina 3-1.



“It was definitely an improvement from game one,” noted Michelle Vittese (cherry Hill, N.J.), USWNT midfielder, on the second game’s performance. “We have more room to grow and are looking forward to the next game.”



Watch the U.S. Women’s National Team in their third match of the Argentina series this evening at 7:00 p.m. ET live by clicking here. #Gr1tForGlory



USFHA media release