

Liam Ansell was part of the England men's team that won hockey bronze at the Commonwealth Games



Great Britain's men registered a 1-1 draw in the first of two matches against third-ranked Belgium.





Will Calnan made his senior international debut for the visitors, before Liam Ansell put Britain in front in the first quarter.



However, Gus Meurmans equalised in the 24th minute and neither side was able to find the breakthrough.



The match is part of GB's European tour, which sees them play five matches in 10 days against three countries.



Britain face Belgium again on Saturday, before travelling to face the Netherlands and Germany.



BBC Sport