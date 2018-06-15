Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Great Britain's men draw first of two matches against Belgium

Published on Friday, 15 June 2018 10:00 | Hits: 39
Liam Ansell was part of the England men's team that won hockey bronze at the Commonwealth Games

Great Britain's men registered a 1-1 draw in the first of two matches against third-ranked Belgium.



Will Calnan made his senior international debut for the visitors, before Liam Ansell put Britain in front in the first quarter.

However, Gus Meurmans equalised in the 24th minute and neither side was able to find the breakthrough.

The match is part of GB's European tour, which sees them play five matches in 10 days against three countries.

Britain face Belgium again on Saturday, before travelling to face the Netherlands and Germany.

BBC Sport

