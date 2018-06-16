Scotland U16 squads for this weekend’s action against Ulster
Scotland U16 girls’ and boys’ are both in action against Ulster this weekend with the girls playing in Glasgow and the boys competing in Belfast.
The Scotland U16 boys’ matches are being played at Jordanstown in Belfast while Scotland U16 girls are in action at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, the first match of which proceeds the final match of the Italian Series where Scotland women play World Cup bound Italy.
Fixtures
Fri 15 June | 5pm | GNHC | Scotland U16 girls v Ulster (Before Scotland women v Italy at 7pm)
Fri 15 June | 7pm | Belfast | Ulster v Scotland U16 boys
Sat 16 June | 12pm | GNHC | Scotland U16 girls v Ulster
Sat 16 June | 12pm | Belfast | Ulster v Scotland U16 boys
Sun 17 June | 10am | GNHC | Scotland U16 girls v Ulster
Sun 17 June | 10am | Belfast | Ulster v Scotland U16 boys*
*Please plenty of time for travel due to the Sunday men’s 10k when Ballater Street is closed.
Squads
Scotland U16 Boys
Cameron Bosi
Calum Douglas
Scott Menzies
Louis Gardiner
Charlie Jack
Euan Burgess
David Macrae
Alistair Douglas
Daniel Pearson
Alex Wilson
Ben Galloway
Jake Inglis
Keir Robb
Euan Menzies
Ben Carroll
Iain McFadden
Joel Davenport
Cameron Bell
Scotland U16 girls
Match 1
Jessica Buchanan
Maddie Boyes
Aisha Saini
Amy Salmon
Grace Drummond
Charlotte Simmers
Lucy Williamson
Nina Constable
Georgia Crooks
Sophie Hinds
Corrie Hay
Faith Joubert
Katie Swanson
Ellie Rutherford
Lucy Smith
Zara Mason
Ellie Stott
Ellie Mackenzie
Match 2
Jessica Mitchell
Maddie Boyes
Aisha Saini
Amy Salmon
Hannah Miller
Lucy Williamson
Nina Constable
Holly Shepherd
Georgia Crooks
Izzy Lamotte
Corrie Hay
Sophie Atherton
Katie Swanson
Emily Simmers
Ava Smith
Jen Tait
Zara Mason
Anna Hoolaghan
Match 3
Maddie Boyes
Jessica Mitchell
Grace Drummond
Lucy Williamson
Hannah Miller
Holly Shepherd
Charlotte Simmers
Faith Joubert
Sophie Hinds
Izzy Lamotte
Lucy Smith
Ellie Mackenzie
Emily Simmers
Ellie Rutherford
Zara Mason
Jen Tait
Ellie Stott
Anna Hoolaghan
Scottish Hockey Union media release