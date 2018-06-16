Scotland U16 girls’ and boys’ are both in action against Ulster this weekend with the girls playing in Glasgow and the boys competing in Belfast.





The Scotland U16 boys’ matches are being played at Jordanstown in Belfast while Scotland U16 girls are in action at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, the first match of which proceeds the final match of the Italian Series where Scotland women play World Cup bound Italy.

Fixtures



Fri 15 June | 5pm | GNHC | Scotland U16 girls v Ulster (Before Scotland women v Italy at 7pm)

Fri 15 June | 7pm | Belfast | Ulster v Scotland U16 boys

Sat 16 June | 12pm | GNHC | Scotland U16 girls v Ulster

Sat 16 June | 12pm | Belfast | Ulster v Scotland U16 boys

Sun 17 June | 10am | GNHC | Scotland U16 girls v Ulster

Sun 17 June | 10am | Belfast | Ulster v Scotland U16 boys*



*Please plenty of time for travel due to the Sunday men’s 10k when Ballater Street is closed.



Squads



Scotland U16 Boys



Cameron Bosi

Calum Douglas

Scott Menzies

Louis Gardiner

Charlie Jack

Euan Burgess

David Macrae

Alistair Douglas

Daniel Pearson

Alex Wilson

Ben Galloway

Jake Inglis

Keir Robb

Euan Menzies

Ben Carroll

Iain McFadden

Joel Davenport

Cameron Bell



Scotland U16 girls



Match 1



Jessica Buchanan

Maddie Boyes

Aisha Saini

Amy Salmon

Grace Drummond

Charlotte Simmers

Lucy Williamson

Nina Constable

Georgia Crooks

Sophie Hinds

Corrie Hay

Faith Joubert

Katie Swanson

Ellie Rutherford

Lucy Smith

Zara Mason

Ellie Stott

Ellie Mackenzie



Match 2



Jessica Mitchell

Maddie Boyes

Aisha Saini

Amy Salmon

Hannah Miller

Lucy Williamson

Nina Constable

Holly Shepherd

Georgia Crooks

Izzy Lamotte

Corrie Hay

Sophie Atherton

Katie Swanson

Emily Simmers

Ava Smith

Jen Tait

Zara Mason

Anna Hoolaghan



Match 3



Maddie Boyes

Jessica Mitchell

Grace Drummond

Lucy Williamson

Hannah Miller

Holly Shepherd

Charlotte Simmers

Faith Joubert

Sophie Hinds

Izzy Lamotte

Lucy Smith

Ellie Mackenzie

Emily Simmers

Ellie Rutherford

Zara Mason

Jen Tait

Ellie Stott

Anna Hoolaghan



