By AYUMBA AYODI



Butali Sugar Warriors will be on revenge mission when they take on champions Kenya Police in the highlight of men’s hockey Premier League this weekend at City Park Stadium.





The battle that will go down on Sunday at 5pm is one of the four men’s Premier League matches on the cards this weekend in Nairobi.



Both teams have 21 points each but it’s Butali, who enjoys the lead on better aggregate with a match at hand, having played seven matches. Butali, the 2015 champions, is the only side yet to concede this season.



The 2016 champions Strathmore University will be away to Kenya Colleague of Accountancy-University (KCA-U) at 2pm while Park Road Badgers take on Wazalendo at 4pm in other men’s Premier League matches today at City Park.



KCA-U will also host visiting Nakuru at 3pm on Sunday before Butali and Police battle all at City Park.



Last season, Butali failed to recapture the title they won last in 2015 when they lost two matches including 2-1 against Police whom they later drew with 1-1 in the second leg. The other loss (3-1) was against Greensharks.



Strathmore University dethroned Butali in 2016, beating them 3-0 on post-match penalties in the play-off final to bring the season to a dramatic finale. The two teams locked 1-1 in regulation time.



Butali and Police failed to meet in 2016 since the championship was held in pools hence separating them.



This will be the third time Butali and Police are facing off with the first time coming in 2015 when they met in the final. It’s the enterprising Zack Aura who netted a double as Butali rallied from behind to down Police 2-1 and lift the title.



Butali had adopted their new name, changing from Kisumu Simba.



“Our focus this season is to reclaim the title unbeaten,” said Butali’s team manager Kamal Sembi. “We lacked seriousness last season especially in the first leg, which would eventually cost us but that mistake won’t happen this time.”



Police coach Patrick Mugambi said they are ready for a better show than last season. “We want the three points so as to keep Butali in check even if victory will be decided on aggregate,” said Mugambi adding that it won’t be easy. “We must avoid losing since it will be difficult to catch up with Butali if they go six points clear.”



Mugambi noted that Police of this year isn’t different from last season’s winning outfit. “The only difference is that we lost our head coach Kenneth Kaunda. We want to celebrate this this year by defending the title he won for us,” said Mugambi.



Butali’s formidable striking force led by new signing George Mutira comes up against Police’s firing line of Amos Barkibir and Calvins Kanu.



Willis Okeyo will marshal Police midfield that has Brian Saina, Vincent Odindo and skipper Oliver Echenje up against Brian Musasia, Frank Wanangwe and Barnabas Odhiambo.



With Robert Masibo out, his place at Police backline has been covered by Kennedy Sibweche, who will be assisted by seasoned defender Richard Birir and Victor Wekesa with Martin Agesa between the posts.



Butali’s defence will be marshalled by skipper Ken Nyongesa and Constant Wakhura what with Linus Sang as keeper.



FIXTURES



Saturday



Men’s Premier League:-



KCA v U Strathmore (2pm); Parkroad Badgers v Wazalendo (4pm)-City Park



Women’s Premier League: - USIU v JKUAT (12pm)-City Park



Women’s Super League: - Nakuru v UON (1pm)-Nakuru



Men’s National League:- UoE v Bay Club (2pm)-Eldoret; Mombasa West v JKUAT (3pm)-Mombasa; Kabarak University v Kimathi University (3pm)- Nakuru



Men’s Super League:- Wazalendo Masters v Mvita XI (6pm) City Park



Sunday



Men’s Premier League:- KCA-U v Nakuru (3pm)-City Park; Butali v Kenya Police (5pm)-City Park



Women’s Premier League:- Vikings v USIU (11am)-City Park



Men’s Super League: Impala Mvita XI (9am)-City Park; TUK v Kabarak University (1pm) City Park



Daily Nation