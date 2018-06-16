Alexie Beovich







The Kookaburras will ramp up preparations for their Champions Trophy title defence with two matches against Germany in Moers this weekend.





Australia are in Europe ahead of the 2018 Champions Trophy which will be played from 23 June to 1 July in Breda, the Netherlands.



The world number one Kookaburras will face world number five Germany from midnight AEST on Sunday and Monday 17-18 June.



This year’s Champions Trophy represents the last time the famous tournament will be played, to be replaced by the new FIH Pro League in 2019.



The world number one Kookaburras will come up against the Netherlands (ranked fourth), Argentina (2016 Olympic gold medallists and ranked second), Belgium (ranked third), India (ranked sixth) and Pakistan (ranked 13th) at the Champions Trophy.



All of Australia’s Champions Trophy games will be broadcast LIVE on Fox Sports.



Hockey Australia media release