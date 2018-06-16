Lizzie Edmonds





Champion: Giselle Ansley playing for England, and as a child in love with her sport (AFP/Getty Images)



Hockey star Giselle Ansley has paid tribute to her mother, who introduced her to the sport when she was a baby — setting her on the path to glory.





The defender, 26, who was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, said she was inspired by her mother Sue from a young age and wouldn’t be the player she is today without her.



“My dad played cricket and squash, and my mum played hockey,” she said. “I was watching my mum play hockey from my buggy on the side of a pitch. Sport has been a part of my life and my family from the moment I was born.”



Ansley, who grew up in Devon but is based in Surrey, playing for Surbiton club, has two sisters, Esme and Carmen, and a brother, Sebastian, all of whom also love sport. Even the family’s dog Coco gets involved when they play at home. “Coco comes to some matches but she is a bit nervous — she sort of watches and doesn’t want to get involved. Maybe she is scared, but when we play cricket at home she is the ball collector. So even the dog plays sports. It really is a family affair.”



She is backing an England Hockey campaign called Behind Every Great Player, highlighting the importance of the people who support sports stars. Of her parents, she said: “They are a big part of why I played and why I have the passion even now. They gave me the opportunity to play sport but also really inspired me and got me to love sport like they do.”



Ansley said that introducing children to sport is “the most amazing thing” that a parent can do. “I will 100 per cent pass it on to my children and encourage them to be sporty. My life would be totally different without sport and it is such a huge part of my life. My parents also showed me how important being active is generally — another important thing for young people to learn.”



The champion is due to represent England at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup taking place in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park this summer. She spoke about achieving her “dream” of winning gold, and how rather than making her complacent, it had made her hungrier for success. “The Olympics was a pinnacle in my career and I reached it age 24,” she said. “People ask me how I am going to keep going after that, keep pushing. I stood on the podium with a gold medal round my neck — something I dreamed of and didn’t think would happen — and it left me wanting more. I want to do that again.”



The Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup comes to London from July 21 to August 5 and is the biggest female sporting event of the year. Tickets from £22 for a family of four at seetickets.com/hockeyworldcup



