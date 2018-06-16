



LANCASTER, Pa. - Join USA Field Hockey in celebrating the amazing accomplishment of the U.S. Women’s National Team as they head to London to participate in the Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup 2018. The path to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begins now. Don’t miss out on an exceptional opportunity to meet and greet the players, get autographs and find out what it takes to be a USWNT athlete. Special guests and Olympians, Katie Bam, Lauren Crandall and Rachel Dawson will kick off the event as the field hockey community will gather to send off the team.





Join in the celebration Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 1:45 p.m. ET, at Spooky Nook Sports in, Lancaster, Pa. for the official World Cup Send-Off event. Tickets for this special event are $25.00 for individuals and $450.00 for a 20-person team/group. The event will include a raffle and silent auction with autographed team jerseys and signed team hockey sticks. The premier online auction has many high-quality items and will open for bidding on Monday, June 18 at 3:00 p.m. ET and run through Sunday, July 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The online auction items can be viewed by clicking here.



Save the date, mark your calendars and start bidding for the online auction items when it opens! Don’t miss these truly unbelievable opportunities to work with the USWNT Head Coach Janneke Schopman, spend a day with the USWNT squad, get a coaching consult from USA Field Hockey’s Director of Coach Education and Learning Craig Parnham or get a STX Team Swag Bag, including an autographed team jersey and sticks. This is your chance to show your support of these dedicated young women as they represent you and this country in London - Your Team. Their Dream.



"We are extremely excited to be sponsoring this event with the support of USA Field Hockey,” expressed Pam Stuper, Chairperson of the U.S. Field Hockey Foundation. “This is going to be an amazing opportunity where our members can personally interact with the players as well as hear first-hand what it takes to be a USWNT member.”



Be part of the excitement as USA Field Hockey wants to showcase and send-off the U.S. Women’s National Team in style to the Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup. Don’t miss this amazing event!



