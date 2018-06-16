

15 June 2018 at the National Hockey Centre, Glasgow Green. Scotland v Italy, game 3 – photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland women won the Italian Series after a dramatic running penalties shootout at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. Lexi Sabatelli scored the winning penalty as Scotland took a 3-0 victory after the match ended 2-2 at full time.





Italy had the first chance of the match from a crash ball into the D but Lucy Camlin batted clear with her leg guards



The first penalty corner of the match went to Scotland and it resulted in the opening goal. Amy Costello gave Scotland the lead with a low penalty corner slammed into the bottom left corner. 1-0



The Scots soon had another opportunity when Nikki Alexander-Lloyd went on a solo run into the D, she found Millie Brown at the near post, but the goalkeeper saved well with her leg guards.



Italy came close when they had a penalty corner deflected over the bar just before the end of the first quarter.



Then from an Italian penalty corner Camlin produced an exceptional diving save to her right to pad a thunderous strike and keep Scotland in the lead. Moments later Camlin produced another fine save when Scotland were caught out 4 v 2 on the break, Camlin sprung out and saved well.



Into the second quarter and Italy equalised as half time approached through Maria Garraffo. Garraffo forced the ball over the line from a penalty corner for 1-1.



Then Lara Oviedo scored a carbon copy of the opener to put Italy in the lead at half time.



After the restart a swift break down the right for Italy saw Guiliana Ruggieri loop the ball just past the post for Italy.



Scotland battled back into the contest and equalised through Sarah Jamieson with a great finish into the top left corner to make it 2-2.





Italy nearly snatched a winner at the end but Valentina Braconi smashed a shot towards goal from the top of the D and it narrowly went over the bar.



The contest went to running penalties to decide the series winner and it was Scotland who produced the goods.



Jamieson scored the opener before Heather Howie and Lexi Sabatelli gave Scotland a 3-0 win in the shootout, while Nikki Cochrane was unbeatable in goal for Scotland.



Scotland win the series 2-1.



Scotland women Interim Head Coach Neil Menzies said, “Given the lack of the experience in the squad I was generally happy with the overall performances over the series. There were obviously periods where things were not so good but there were some periods that were extremely encouraging, particularly because of the relative performances by the younger and less experienced members of the squad.



“Winning the penalty shootout and getting a series win was the icing on the cake.”



